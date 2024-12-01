Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. China
  5. Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 2 of 29Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 3 of 29Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontFolio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontFolio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Infrastructure, Public Architecture, Landscape
Huzhou, China
  • Architects: FAR WORKSHOP
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Biosphere
  • Lead Architects: Mangyuan Wang
  • Architects: Mangyuan Wang, Yang Yang, Rui Li
  • Structure Designer: Zhun Zhang, Chongchong Zhang, Xiaojie Hu
  • Project Planning: urbaneer
  • Design Management: ConCom
  • City: Huzhou
  • Country: China
Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Biosphere

Text description provided by the architects. Folio Bridge, one of the seven bridges in Fuxian, Moganshan. Far workshop won two pedestrian bridges in the 2022 Seven Bridges International Competition. Folio Bridge is one of them.

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography
© Biosphere
Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Biosphere

Like a sheet of paper: Folio Bridge originates from the imagination of an A4 sheet of paper. How can a piece of paper achieve a certain mechanical strength just by a few creases, while also maintaining the paper's own light and slightly fragile contrast. After testing various possibilities of creases, we chose the idea of achieving the bridge span with just one crease. In the modeling process, we confirmed the bridge body form by fitting three construction curves and one construction point to the crease. In collaboration with Zhang Zhun's Structural Research Institute, we repeatedly adjusted the curvature of the three construction lines and the position of the construction point above to find the best distribution of forces.

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Biosphere
Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Biosphere

Like a mountain: Due to the steep slope of the final determined bridge body, we abandoned the possibility of allowing pedestrians to directly ascend the bridge surface. The bulging bridge surface, we saw the mountain to the west. Or we could let people walk on this bridge as if walking on a mountain path, a slender stepping path is placed on the bridge surface, with a mountain as massive as it is as thin as paper. To minimize the visual interference of the stepping path's solid sense on the bridge body itself, we used slender high-strength threaded steel bars as the single material to complete the material integration from support to step and handrail.

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 15 of 29
© Biosphere
Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 16 of 29
Courtesy of far workshop
Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 14 of 29
© Biosphere

Construction: The entire bridge spans 15.825 meters. Due to the complex curves of the bridge body, the construction side made a positioning frame according to the design section in advance. The bridge body was divided into multiple steel plates with different curvatures, which were manually bent and adjusted by a press machine. Finally, they were spatially positioned and welded as a whole through the pre-made frame. The threaded steel bar path was installed afterwards. Due to the unique structural characteristics of this bridge, a load test was conducted on-site before it was put into use. A thin sheet of 'paper' is folded into a 'massive mountain', and slender steel bars are bent into 'mountain paths'. A paper bridge in fact is discussing the unique spatial experience evoked by the extreme structure, which creates a visual and physical experience contrast. Through this contrast, it awakens people's perception of the bridge's distinctive space.

Folio Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP - Image 3 of 29
© Biosphere

