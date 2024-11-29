Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
House between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter

House between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Beam, BenchHouse between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Chair, Table, BeamHouse between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHouse between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Denmark
  • Architects: Peter Kjær Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  167
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Silverman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KPK Vinduer, Wood fiber Insulation, Woodfiber interior panels, Woodfiber windprotection panels
  • Lead Architect: Peter Kjær
  • Construction: Regnestuen
  • Design Team: Rasmus List Thomsen, Ida Langkilde Vammen
  • Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The house between the trees is a discreet T-shaped summer house with an archetypal roof shape, which hides many special details. The house is built in a breathable wooden construction with a special foundation and terrain deck that minimizes the use of concrete. The house is adapted to the lot's many trees and has a bedroom wing that screens the road, a family room to the west, and the kitchen at the meeting point between the two wings. From the kitchen and family room, there is access to two terraces, which capture the morning, midday, and evening sun. The kitchen forms a staircase to a loft that lets in the morning light from the east.

House between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Beam, Bench
Foundations and ground cover typically make up 50% of the climate footprint over 50 years on 1-storey wooden houses, and we have a lot of focus on minimizing this. Especially in holiday home areas, height restrictions can make it difficult to build on stilts, which can otherwise make it possible to make terrain decks in biogenic materials.

House between the Trees / Peter Kjær Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
The house between the trees is founded directly on the ground but with a minimized use of concrete: the foundation is screwed piles with an edge casting of concrete with wooden formwork. The extent of concrete is therefore a fraction of a traditional foundation, and at the same time, we utilize the material's robustness and aesthetic potential in the visible plinth beam. The terrain deck is made without the use of concrete, as a floating floor with floor chipboards and Douglas firboards directly on pressure-resistant insulation. 

Frames, tap bands, and other internal detailing are made of Douglas-fir, and all walls are covered with a thin east veneer, which gives a very robust surface that patinas beautifully. All interior wooden surfaces are soap-treated. Both the roof and facades are made breathable with vapor retarders and wind barriers made of wood fiber and with blown-in wood fiber insulation. The facade is covered with linseed oiled spruce and the roof is spruce boards with roofing felt.

