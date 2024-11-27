The Shop Downstairs / LAR+D

+ 10

Store, Retail Interiors • Singapore Architects: LAR+D

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 58 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Lead Architects: Cheung Yu Ting, Clifford See

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Shop Downstairs is a playful and tongue-in-cheek reference to the essential commercial hubs that energize Singapore's public housing communities. Tucked quietly between a row of shops in a charming neighborhood, the optical store's entrance is intentionally skewed, drawing customers in with a welcoming, off-center foyer. The store's design follows an open-plan layout that fosters a seamless flow of activity, creating a relaxed and accessible shopping environment.

The material palette, which echoes the textures and tones of older Singaporean housing estates, is used not just for finishes but also as functional elements within the space. Notably, the island display at the center of the shop is integrated into the floor's terracotta tiles, creating a cohesive visual connection between the display and its surroundings.

To address the challenges of a tight construction timeline, a series of modular display units were designed to be prefabricated off-site and assembled quickly. These units line both sides of the store, while rounded edges were incorporated to soften the otherwise sharp, orthogonal character of the space. This design choice helps balance the shop's skewed layout, ensuring a harmonious and visually engaging atmosphere. Glass block partitions further enhance the space by creating subtle separations for private areas, while maintaining an open, airy feel throughout. The translucent partitions allow light to filter through, preserving the shop's lightness and openness, despite its relatively small size.

Blending functional elements with a sensible aesthetic results in a balance between practical design and visual appeal. The use of familiar materials allows the space to be cohesive with its surrounding community but stands out as a unique retail experience.