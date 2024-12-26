Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamSpeaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamSpeaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableSpeaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, TableSpeaker Assembly Factory / formalocal

Soorts-Hossegor, France
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 20 of 41
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the extension of the Pédebert business district in Soorts, the Stereo building houses the production site of the speaker manufacturer La Boite Concept / CCLAB.

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sandrine Iratçabal

With an area of 1215 m², the building is spread over two levels. The ground floor accommodates the entire industrial program, with double-height storage and a showroom. The first floor is dedicated to the office section of the program, with offices facing north, offering views of the maritime pines in the Landes forest.

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Sandrine Iratçabal

The building is organized based on a rational rectangular plan made up of five load-bearing bays. Its asymmetrical double-pitched roof echoes the traditional forms of Landes farmhouses. The treatment of the facades expresses a dichotomy between the gable ends and the long walls, which energizes its perception on the site.

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Table
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 37 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 38 of 41
Plan - 1st floor
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal

To the east and west, the raw concrete gable ends affirm the building's stability. They are recessed in the center to frame the two large glazed entrances on the ground floor and to offer terrace and social spaces on the office floor above.

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 32 of 41
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 41 of 41
Elevation and Section 02

The metal facades of the long walls express a composition woven between the vertical rhythm of the building's structural grid and the horizontality of the floor, base, and sill lines. The facades are made with an alternation of infills, glazed, cladded, or polycarbonate.

Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal - Image 23 of 41
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Project location

Address:Soorts-Hossegor, France

formalocal
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryFrance

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Speaker Assembly Factory / formalocal" 26 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

