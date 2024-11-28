Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Grey House / Adam Kane Architects

Grey House / Adam Kane Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Daylesford, Australia
  • Architects: Adam Kane Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Timothy Kaye
  • Lead Architects: Adam Kane
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. The Grey House is a testament to the power of simplicity and harmony. Grey, symbolizing neutrality and introspection, dominates every surface, creating a sense of calm and clarity. The mottled grey surfaces are complemented with monolithic stainless steel elements softened with a cloudy finish, adding a touch of modern sophistication.

© Timothy Kaye

Often overlooked as a mundane color, grey takes center stage in this residence. Every surface, from walls to furniture, is cloaked in varying shades of the timeless hue. This choice of grey paired with stainless steel, was deliberate, symbolizing neutrality, balance, and introspection. It serves as a canvas upon which the mind can wander freely, devoid of distractions.

© Timothy Kaye

These elements provide subtle contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic without disrupting the serene ambiance. The clean lines and minimalist aesthetic evoke a gallery-like atmosphere, where each element is purposefully placed. Large windows throughout the Grey House frame views of the lush garden, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. This connection with nature invites tranquillity into every corner of the home while preserving privacy.

© Timothy Kaye

In essence, the Grey House is more than just a dwelling - it is a sanctuary for the soul. It offers a retreat from the chaos of the outside world, fostering serenity and introspection within its refined walls. With its careful balance of simplicity, sophistication, and natural beauty, the Grey House is a timeless haven for those seeking peace and solitude.

© Timothy Kaye

About this office
Adam Kane Architects
Concrete

