Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte

Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte

Save

Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, ChairMaison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Shelving, BeamMaison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMaison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Image 5 of 20Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Toulon, France
  • Design Team: Thibaut Bertet Architecte
  • City: Toulon
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Image 5 of 20
© Matthieu Petiard

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project of a family house is located in a suburban neighborhood on the outskirts of Toulon, in the Var region, in the heart of southern France. The primary goal was to rethink the building's functionality to better meet the needs of its occupants while adapting to the existing constraints.

Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Matthieu Petiard
Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Matthieu Petiard

Originally, the bedrooms and garage were on the ground floor, while the living areas were located upstairs. However, the ground floor presented significant challenges, including level differences and limited ceiling heights, making it difficult to create comfortable new living spaces. These constraints guided the architectural project: instead of excavating the lower floor to increase ceiling height, the decision was made to cut through the intermediate floor and raise it. This cut made perpendicular to the existing level break on the lower floor, enabled the creation of a new spatial organization.

Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Matthieu Petiard

The project is structured around four distinct volumes, each defined by a specific ceiling height, reflecting the implementation of the raum plan concept. Constraints were thus transformed into true assets for the project.

Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Matthieu Petiard

A bioclimatic approach was also central to the design, embracing a Mediterranean and low-tech philosophy. Summer comfort is ensured through simple yet effective solutions: a vegetated pergola for shading, louvered shutters to manage light and heat, and optimized natural ventilation to cool the entire house. In winter, thermal mass was created to maximize solar gains, and a single pellet stove efficiently heats all the spaces, meeting energy efficiency and sustainability requirements.

Save this picture!
Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Matthieu Petiard

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Thibaut Bertet Architecte
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Maison Champion / Thibaut Bertet Architecte" 27 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024030/maison-champion-thibaut-bertet-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags