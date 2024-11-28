Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Canada
  5. Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami

Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami

Save

Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, ChairHay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, ChairHay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, TableHay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant
Toronto, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kurtis Chen

Text description provided by the architects. A stone's throw from Toronto's animated Yonge and Sheppard intersection, Hay Sushi is a neighborhood establishment known for elevated Japanese fare and relaxed dining. Odami had the opportunity to reimagine the restaurant's Spring Garden location in a nearby space with double its previous capacity. Our design seeks to translate the quiet confidence of the brand's menu — strongly composed dishes that are detail-oriented but not overly decorative — into an intriguing interior with warmth, comfort, and familiarity, a space that both honors and enhances the restaurant's existing posture in the community.

Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Kurtis Chen

Located in the ground-floor podium of a 1990s residential tower, the new site was buried beneath years of DIY renovations, obscuring its inherent street presence and spatial qualities. With these layers stripped away, the 2,500-square-foot space returns to its essential industrial structure, defined by the heft and permanence of concrete and an abundance of natural light from restored floor-to-ceiling windows.

Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair
© Kurtis Chen
Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Image 11 of 11
Plan
Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Kurtis Chen

Our design embraces this raw built environment through a discipline of material layers that unearth opportunity and surprise. A warm palette of terracotta-colored tiles, sand-toned leather, and white oak furnishings imbues softness onto the heavy concrete structure. The resolute square geometry of the columns and beams dialogue with circular reveals subtly arched doorways, glowing sphere pendants, and the rounded cocktail bar. The opaque concrete is summoned to a conversation with transparency, translucency, and reflection through glass blocks, high-gloss epoxy flooring, and stainless steel millwork. Light filters through the waved glass, glides across the reflective floor, and bounces off the brushed metal, projecting spontaneous moments of texture and movement onto a steadfast, immovable backdrop.

Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Interior Photography, Table
© Kurtis Chen

Subtle architectural interventions create both flexibility and navigational ease in the expansive space. The raised dining room is delineated by exposed ceilings that establish a lofty ambiance, with a lowered canopy and dinner bar that breaks that scale toward the street. Cream-colored banquettes and floors recede into the walls, visually elevating two glass-block partitions gathered at the center of the room, a point of gravity for the main service area that also provides privacy from the busy corridor to the kitchen. Beyond the restaurant's high-traffic entryway and vestibule, the curved cocktail bar is wrapped in flecked marble and textured porcelain tiles, providing a point of arrival both generous and intimate.

Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Image 9 of 11
© Kurtis Chen

The bar flows into a sushi prep area, a chef-activated space that exhibits the day's offerings. Grounded in simplicity and restraint, the project captures our ongoing interest in dichotomy — the critical act of bringing opposing ideas into the conversation — as well as our commitment to executing contextually sensitive design and thoughtful urban renewal at any scale. In this space, each architectural gesture is intentionally streamlined to produce an honest and poignant dialogue with what already exists. Sometimes, the quieter the interventions, the more they stand out.

Save this picture!
Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami - Image 6 of 11
© Kurtis Chen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toronto, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Odami
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCanada

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCanada
Cite: "Hay Sushi Restaurant / Odami" 28 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024001/hay-sushi-restaurant-odami> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags