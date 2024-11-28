Hartley House / THISS Studio

+ 17

Design Team: THISS Studio

Stylist: Beth Golding

City: London Borough of Waltham Forest

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio has transformed a Victorian terraced house in Waltham Forest, North East London, reviving the dark and cramped ground floor of the property into an airy and comfortable family space. A creative reconfiguration of the existing floor plan has created a much-loved, carefully tailored home without the need for an extension, showing that sometimes unlocking the space already in our homes can be just as valuable as extending, with a fraction of the carbon. Initially approached by the client to design a side return extension on the property, THISS Studio instead re-imagined the brief, honing in on the client's essential needs: a large family kitchen, a strong connection to the garden, more space to work when the kids are at school while creating something with a unique sculptural quality that is one-of-a-kind, playful and fun.

THISS Studio guided their clients to see the opportunities the existing floor area allowed; in leaning into the existing building to create more usable space, the architects avoided the need for a carbon-intensive and costly extension. THISS Studio's forward-thinking approach opened up space in the client's budget for beautiful and interesting finishes and furnishings that echo the client's personal style, and importantly, add significant design value to the project. THISS Studio's solution involved opening up the back of the existing house and borrowing space from outside by installing a cantilevered dining bench framed by three oversized sash windows that flood the open-plan kitchen with natural light. THISS Studio designed a bespoke kitchen handmade locally using FSC-certified pine timber. As the centerpiece of the home, the new kitchen diner radiates openness and authenticity, enhanced by a generous ceiling height overhead. Early on in the project, THISS Studio discovered a large void under the floor, as advocates for leaning into the building's existing structure, the practice took advantage of the extra space, creating a level threshold to the garden and a stepped entrance into the kitchen. By removing the floor the architects were able to create an additional metre of ceiling height.

THISS Studio has skilfully layered natural tones of wood, terracotta, and pale cream acoustic wall panels made from recycled paper waste. A bespoke floor-to-ceiling mint green shelving unit accentuates the room's sense of volume, and floral light fixtures are key moments of playfulness that echo the family's bright personalities. Connectivity between the interiors and garden has been kindly curated. The terracotta tiled flooring flows out from the interior, forming the circular garden patio. Inside, a subtle tonal shift in the tiles completes the continuation of this circle, happily dubbed the 'disco ball patio'. Meticulously crafted Douglas fir timber frame glazing fills the kitchen with natural light and offers direct views out into the garden. Beneath, a sunlit built-in bench seat provides an ideal spot for family and friends to come together, a social focal point in the home. THISS Studio adopted a cost-effective solution to achieving a large area of glazing in the kitchen by using sash windows in timber frames, a more economical way to create large openable areas of glazing.

Outside, a curved aluminum canopy projects outwards from the building's corner. This bespoke feature was laser cut from 6mm recycled aluminum and fixed above the south-facing windows to provide shade and weather protection for the Douglas fir windows. Its organic shape adds character and whimsy whilst balancing the vertical appearance of the rear elevation. This sculptural gesture is playfully mirrored below by a smaller aluminum ledge that doubles as a seat or table. The rest of the ground floor also underwent renovations. The previous kitchen was located at the front of the home in what would have been a sitting room. The room has been restored back to its original condition, becoming a restful living/study space painted in butter yellow. A small WC and utility room were installed in the center of the ground floor plan off the hallway. The interiors are bright, colorful, and natural, and imbue a warm sense of character. The project is a masterclass in how sustainability can be achieved on a budget when approached thoughtfully. No concrete was used in the final design as all works were completed on the existing foundations of the property, resulting in a retrofit with an impressively small carbon footprint. THISS Studio has prioritized the specification of natural, renewable, and recyclable materials throughout the design. FSC-certified pine and Douglas fir wood were selected for their durability and sourced from Europe, cutting out long journeys in the material supply chain. Additionally, the choice of aluminum for the curved canopy is informed by the material's infinite recyclability.

By making the property work harder for the client's needs instead of wasting budget and carbon to create more space via a costly extension, THISS Studio has created a spacious, sophisticated, and bright family home that is punctuated with personality and charm. An exercise in unconventional composition and craftsmanship, the practice's thoughtful use of space ensures that playfulness finds its place amongst inherent functionality. Sash Scott, Founder, THISS Studio said: 'Building bigger does not always mean you'll have a space with functionality and quality. We worked with our clients to understand what they really needed as a family, which was actually better, more usable space. In rethinking the home as a team, we have saved a huge amount of carbon and allowed our clients' budget to be redirected into quality, more sustainable materials and fittings that means their home has a sense of beauty, and they will love being there for many years to come.' Clients said: 'THISS Studio has done a terrific job in opening up the space to suit our family's needs. The two front rooms have a really beautiful feel and so much more practical space, serving now as an office and family room. The kitchen, previously very boxed in and dark, is now light, airy, and uplifting. We really wanted it to be a sociable and convivial hub, a place where we could cook as well as socialize. A built-in bench seat allows for a generously-sized table, surrounded by views of the garden and trees through the beautiful windows. The natural timber and wall and ceiling panels add warmth and character. Sash and the team fully grasped the core of our vision, helping us to realize we didn't need to build outwards to create more functional space. The outcome is so special and different, the careful rethinking of space has avoided the environmental impact of an extension, instead creating something better and more beautiful within a footprint we could afford.'