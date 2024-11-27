Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 2 of 20Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenAndalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenAndalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Fence, GardenAndalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Park, Sustainability & Green Design
Alcalá de Henares, Spain
  • Architects: ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70245 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CIN Performance Coatings, Paviprint terra, Saura, Simon
  • CEO: Jesús Gallego
  • Project Coordinator: Luis Ceñal
  • Project Manager / Landscaper: Pablo García
  • Design Architect: Claudia Conejero
  • Administrative Documentation: Ana Belén García
  • Visualizer: Miguel Iniesta
  • City: Alcalá de Henares
  • Country: Spain
Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 2 of 20
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

Andalucía Park
The historic city of Alcalá de Henares, nestled in the valley of the Henares River at the heart of the Iberian Peninsula, has experienced significant urban growth since the 1960s. Over the decades, this expansion created neighborhoods lacking proper planning, fragmenting its landscape identity and reducing it to residual transit spaces.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

In this context, the City Council, in collaboration with ADORAS atelier arquitectura, launched a project to restore the dialogue between the city and the green areas of District V. This led to the renovation proposal for Andalucía Park, inaugurated in 1993, which had gradually become a transit space disconnected from its original purpose: to provide a safe, pleasant place that invites permanence and fosters a sense of belonging.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 18 of 20
Plan

The proposal began with a thorough diagnosis and a process of community engagement to restore the park's main purpose, creating a space of high ecological value and social cohesion, focused on users and rooted in its identity: the Henares River and the Andalucía Gate.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 8 of 20
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

The park was previously dominated by hard transit surfaces (4,665 m²) compared to green areas (1,861 m²). To revitalize the park, it was redesigned as a green tapestry filled with meadows and trees, while paths were minimized to just a diagonal accessible route—used most frequently by locals—and a smaller one leading to the bus stop. A meticulous landscape study was conducted to enhance the park’s biodiversity by expanding flowerbeds, vegetation, and introducing new shrub species, organized according to their water requirements to improve irrigation efficiency. This resulted in an increase of green areas by 4,896 m² and a reduction of hard surfaces by 1,630 m². The project also reconnected the park with its historical fabric by emphasizing two key elements. The first, the Henares River, was reflected through an elevated illuminated pergola that sinuously traverses the park, mimicking the river's meanders. This functional and sculptural element provides identity and a sense of belonging to the neighborhood.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 19 of 20
Diagram

The second element, the Andalucía Gate—a replica featuring Andalusian details—was highlighted through an integral mural created by an Andalusian artist. Additionally, a flamenco stage was incorporated as a central dance floor, celebrating this internationally recognized art form.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

The study of the surroundings and community feedback helped identify the social and generational diversity of the area, resulting in the design of an inclusive space for everyone. The illuminated pergola allows the park to be enjoyed at night, while the dance floor fosters interaction and a festive atmosphere. Open spaces for children’s play, sports activities, and a designated area for pets complete the offerings.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 16 of 20
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

Custom furniture was also designed, including the "Banco Kaze," inspired by air movements. This multigenerational bench allows for rest, interaction, and play, meeting the needs of students from three nearby schools.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura

Andalucía Park exemplifies how green spaces can regain their value and identity, offering residents a place that strengthens their sense of belonging and enhances urban quality of life.

Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura
Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura - Image 20 of 20
Furniture

Project gallery

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain

ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura
Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkSustainability & Green DesignSpain

Cite: "Andalucía Park / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura" [Parque Andalucía / ADORAS Atelier Arquitectura] 27 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023997/andalucia-park-adoras-atelier-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

