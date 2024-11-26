Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA

Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, FacadeCirculation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, BeamCirculation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, ShelvingCirculation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, BeamCirculation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Store
Shibuya, Japan
  • Lead Archtects: DDAA
  • Project Team: Daisuke Motogi, Taiga Mando, Misaki Taki
  • Editor, Writing Supervisor: Soyoka Tsuji
  • Translator: Kazuko Sakamoto
  • City: Shibuya
  • Country: Japan
Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. There is a four-way junction a short walk from Ebisu Station, where you will find an art gallery, CAGE GALLERY, and the Hender Scheme flagship store, sukima Ebisu, both run by laicoS, across the road from each other. laicoS seeks out interesting properties and creates galleries and shops to match the context. This project involved renovating the semi-basement space of a building on one corner of the four-way junction into a place called circulation for repairing and reselling products.

Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

circulation aims to circulate products by primarily repairing in-house and other companies' products by reselling, customizing, and holding workshops. Given this, we wanted to design the space as an extension of our previous work with them, such as the laicoS showroom and sukima Osaka, and in doing so, provide sustainable value by repurposing and repairing the space, including its context, rather than creating something new.

Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

The space at the front is used for selling products, and the workshop at the back is used for repair work. The workshop is insulated and sealed to control humidity, protecting the quality of the shoes customers have entrusted to the store and preventing the spread of dust. The remaining space for selling shoes is left as it was. A counter appears when you open the ready-made extra-large aluminum-frame sliding door halfway between the sales space and the workshop.

Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

The sales space floor is sloped, making it difficult to place furniture and shelves as usual. The old shoe racks with casters from the client's collection are lifted and attached to the wall in this space.

Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address:Shibuya, Japan

