Circulation Retail and Repair Workshop / DDAA

Lead Archtects: DDAA

Project Team: Daisuke Motogi, Taiga Mando, Misaki Taki

Editor, Writing Supervisor: Soyoka Tsuji

Translator: Kazuko Sakamoto

City: Shibuya

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. There is a four-way junction a short walk from Ebisu Station, where you will find an art gallery, CAGE GALLERY, and the Hender Scheme flagship store, sukima Ebisu, both run by laicoS, across the road from each other. laicoS seeks out interesting properties and creates galleries and shops to match the context. This project involved renovating the semi-basement space of a building on one corner of the four-way junction into a place called circulation for repairing and reselling products.

circulation aims to circulate products by primarily repairing in-house and other companies' products by reselling, customizing, and holding workshops. Given this, we wanted to design the space as an extension of our previous work with them, such as the laicoS showroom and sukima Osaka, and in doing so, provide sustainable value by repurposing and repairing the space, including its context, rather than creating something new.

The space at the front is used for selling products, and the workshop at the back is used for repair work. The workshop is insulated and sealed to control humidity, protecting the quality of the shoes customers have entrusted to the store and preventing the spread of dust. The remaining space for selling shoes is left as it was. A counter appears when you open the ready-made extra-large aluminum-frame sliding door halfway between the sales space and the workshop.

The sales space floor is sloped, making it difficult to place furniture and shelves as usual. The old shoe racks with casters from the client's collection are lifted and attached to the wall in this space.