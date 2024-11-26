Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Residential
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Sadovsky & Architects, Superatelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8646
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakar
  • Lead Architects: Ing.arch.Oliver Sadovsky, Ing.arch. Branislav Husarik, Ing.arch. Peter Janecek, Ing.arch. Tomas Bartko
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar

Text description provided by the architects. Mixed-use building B10 is the final phase of the project Pri Mýte on Račianska Street. Filling the gap within the current urban context, this building completes and defines Račianska Street as a fully developed urban district. Architecturally and conceptually, it builds upon previous structures and fully explores the street's potential.

Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar

The architecture reflects the expression of a compact slab-like structure that visually connects to the existing residential complex. The design concept is based on alternating solid surfaces with glazed window openings.

Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Image 10 of 18
© Matej Hakar

The southern facade facing the inner courtyard is complemented by continuous loggias. Irregularly spaced window openings on the facades add dynamism to the composition. A characteristic feature of the house is its recessed gable facades. The project places a strong focus on practical material solutions and expert workmanship.

Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar

The object is divided into two main vertical cores. If possible flats have two sides orientation. The facade design respects and continues the existing buildings of the Pri Mýte project. The project works a lot with the materials and structure. The goal was to highlight the material essence of each material and present its elemental aesthetics.

Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Matej Hakar
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Image 18 of 18
Section
Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar

Large-format cladding is used on the ground floor, while the rest of the facade combines coarse-grained plaster with powder-coated aluminum panels and elements. In the interiors, the material concept is based on subtle contrast and mutual complementation.

Mixed-Use Building B10 / Sadovsky & Architects + Superatelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakar

Project location

Address:Racianska street, Bratislava, Slovakia

