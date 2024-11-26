Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestForest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior PhotographyForest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Interior Photography, WindowsForest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Interior PhotographyForest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Oostvoorne, The Netherlands
  • Project Leader: Kevin Veenhuizen
  • Design Team: Guillaume Pfefferle
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Familiy house, New
  • Window Frames: Halu
  • Cladding: Burned Wood
  • Furniture Maker: Jan Jongejans
  • Fire Place: Het Groene Vuur
  • City: Oostvoorne
  • Country: The Netherlands
Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the lush forest of Oostvoorne, this family home is designed to blend seamlessly with nature. The three volumes on the ground floor are slightly recessed into the ground, offering views from each wing to different sections of the meticulously landscaped garden.

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior Photography
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki
Ground Floor Plan
Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The house is constructed from CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), showcasing the robustness and intrinsic beauty of natural wood. The three wings converge in a central hall, where strategically placed glass frames the garden like a painting. On top of the ground floor sits a fourth volume that appears to float over the sunny terrace, supported by strong, solid wooden side walls.

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Interior Photography
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

To harmonise with the green surroundings, the facade is made of charred Accoya wood and green aluminium accents. The clean rhythm of planks and beams plays with the horizontal lines that emphasise the CLT volumes. In some areas, the beams are more closely spaced, creating a curtain-like effect in front of the windows and providing fall protection. The natural texture of the charred wood is alternated with smooth aluminium surfaces, which also cover the exterior of the wooden frames, ensuring long-lasting durability.

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Large glass openings are set between the CLT panels, literally bringing the outdoors inside. Inside, the home feels light and warm. The natural wood visible throughout, combined with loam walls and wood fibre insulation, promotes a pleasant moisture balance and a healthy indoor climate.

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Garden
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The home is built with a strong focus on sustainability: nearly everything is made from biobased materials, creating a positive impact on the environment. Furthermore, the house generates more energy than it consumes through the use of a geothermal heat pump, energy roof, heat recovery ventilation (HRV), and a rainwater reuse system via green roofs.

Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Kumiki
WoodGlass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignThe Netherlands

Cite: "Forest House Oostvoorne / Kumiki" 26 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

