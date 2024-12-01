Les Planches Installation Building Element / Marina Poli + Philippe Paumelle

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Installations & Structures, Landscape
Bourg-Saint-Maurice, France
  • Lead Team: Marina Poli, Philippe Paumelle
  • City: Bourg-Saint-Maurice
  • Country: France
© Clément Molinier

Text description provided by the architects. One of the keys to this process is the use of a single building element: a single plank of wood, with the same thickness and width, and a maximum length of 300 cm. Following this principle, each plank becomes a part of a whole, but with a precision adapted to the needs. The plank functions as a post, beam, frieze, or seat. This conscious choice of a single section promotes construction efficiency and an economical approach. It offers a functional aesthetic, where horizontality and verticality intersect.

© Clément Molinier
Plan
© Clément Molinier

Working with a single plank presents an opportunity for us to engage in an exercise of didactic design. Like Kapla's pieces and the idea that constraint brings freedom, what emerges when we bring together the mind, hands, pencil, and model, with the directive of creating a welcoming space while evoking a vernacular spirit? We hope this will offer users the chance to engage with their eyes and hands, a way of deconstructing the design process for them as well. And perhaps, we hope, this will allow a dialogue with the architecture and those who conceive and construct it.

© Clément Molinier
Longitudinal Section
© Clément Molinier

The plank suggests the idea of a stage where collective life unfolds, a space where people walk together, a word that carries images both dreamed and tangible. It is here, on this stage, that inhabitants meet, to chat over coffee, to dance, to sing — a place where the freedom to gather is expressed, where human relationships take root, in the simplicity of Hauteville-Gondon's planks.

© Clément Molinier

Project location

Address:Bourg-Saint-Maurice, France

Top #Tags