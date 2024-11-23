Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects

Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeBerners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBerners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamBerners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBerners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Emrys Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alan Williams
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Albion Stone, Darwen Terracotta, Ibstock, Schüco
  • Lead Team: Matt Blackden
  • Design Team: Emrys Architects
  • General Constructing: McLaren
  • Project Management: Blackburn & Co
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Elliott Wood Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: GDM Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Verte Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: FUTURE Designs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Rolfe Judd Planning, Reconal, Albion Stone, Ibstock, Darwen Terracotta, Interface Façade Engineering
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alan Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Emrys Architects has delivered a major mixed-use development in Fitzrovia, located north of Oxford Street in central London. Working on behalf of clients Berners-Allsopp Estate and Schroders, the bold design sits across two urban blocks and has created over 7,000 sqm of new futureproofed office and retail space, together with significant improvements to the public realm. The lower two floors feature flexible retail space to help activate the street, and user-oriented work accommodation is provided above.

Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Alan Williams
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Image 22 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Alan Williams

Berners and Wells have been designed to respond to the historic character of the local area with contemporary flair added through materiality and the articulation of the elevations. The lower portion is grounded by a series of seven two-story arches clad in Portland stone with a teal glazed-brick detail, creating a grand entrance to the offices and retail units. The scheme involves a partial demolition alongside the retention of a fine Edwardian façade on Wells Street. Careful attention has been paid to ensure that massing and key elevational details pair well with the immediate context, especially the neighboring Grade II* listed Sanderson Hotel. A colonnade of white faience columns with teal-glazed brick detailing introduces elongated proportions that reference the surrounding buildings. At the upper levels, a lightweight glass and bronze envelope steps back from the main elevation to suit the adjoining townscape, and forms roof terraces set across the façade to provide spaces for informal meetings and breakout areas.

Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alan Williams
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Image 31 of 33
Section
Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Image 10 of 33
© Alan Williams

The existing Edwardian façade on Wells Street sits well within the surrounding conservation area: its facade has therefore been retained, repaired, and extended to blend in seamlessly. The fourth floor is raised in brickwork to match the existing detailing, while rebuilt chimneys act as bookends – unifying the whole facade and forming a visual break from neighboring properties to the south. The overall approach to this façade's elevational detailing works to soften any perceived impact on the adjacent Grade II listed pub. A new set-back fifth floor constructed in brick features decorated gables that align to the twinned bays below. Working with renowned British painter, printmaker, and Royal Academician Tess Jaray; Emrys commissioned Tess to complete the public art on the building. This included the striking pattern on the curve of the building and the roundels in the entranceway. The entrance from Eastcastle Street into the mews has also been widened and the building line within the mews has been pulled back to form a wider space. This approach dramatically enhances the visibility of Castle Court, setting the foundations for a vibrant landmark destination – with high levels of pedestrian engagement, active frontages, and increased urban permeability.

Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alan Williams

The simultaneous development of these sites allowed Emrys to bridge across Wells Mews, creating two connected buildings. In this new semi-enclosed space, Emrys' design enriches what is currently an underused back street. Taking cues from the proportion and visual detailing of other successful squares and closes such as Heddon Street and St Christopher's Place, the new design reimagines the end of Wells Mews as an opportunity to re-stitch the building into the high street. Emrys has demonstrated an ability to push the boundaries of modern design in sensitive contexts, creating unique and flexible spaces that are useful to a broad range of people. Glyn Emrys, Director at Emrys Architects, said: 'We are very excited to have worked on another mixed-use scheme in central London. These are becoming an increasingly significant part of our portfolio, and we have relished the chance to address and invigorate the complexities of the site while creating a network of new spaces for people to meet & mix and work in a highly sustainable and comfortable way.'

Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Alan Williams

Address:London, United Kingdom

Emrys Architects
Cite: "Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects" 23 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023929/berners-and-wells-building-emrys-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

