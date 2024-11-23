Berners and Wells Building / Emrys Architects

+ 28

Offices, Commercial Architecture • United Kingdom Architects: Emrys Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Alan Williams

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Albion Stone , Darwen Terracotta , Ibstock , Schüco

Lead Team: Matt Blackden

Design Team: Emrys Architects

General Constructing: McLaren

Project Management: Blackburn & Co

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Elliott Wood Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: GDM Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Verte Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: FUTURE Designs

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Rolfe Judd Planning, Reconal, Albion Stone, Ibstock, Darwen Terracotta, Interface Façade Engineering

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Emrys Architects has delivered a major mixed-use development in Fitzrovia, located north of Oxford Street in central London. Working on behalf of clients Berners-Allsopp Estate and Schroders, the bold design sits across two urban blocks and has created over 7,000 sqm of new futureproofed office and retail space, together with significant improvements to the public realm. The lower two floors feature flexible retail space to help activate the street, and user-oriented work accommodation is provided above.

Berners and Wells have been designed to respond to the historic character of the local area with contemporary flair added through materiality and the articulation of the elevations. The lower portion is grounded by a series of seven two-story arches clad in Portland stone with a teal glazed-brick detail, creating a grand entrance to the offices and retail units. The scheme involves a partial demolition alongside the retention of a fine Edwardian façade on Wells Street. Careful attention has been paid to ensure that massing and key elevational details pair well with the immediate context, especially the neighboring Grade II* listed Sanderson Hotel. A colonnade of white faience columns with teal-glazed brick detailing introduces elongated proportions that reference the surrounding buildings. At the upper levels, a lightweight glass and bronze envelope steps back from the main elevation to suit the adjoining townscape, and forms roof terraces set across the façade to provide spaces for informal meetings and breakout areas.

The existing Edwardian façade on Wells Street sits well within the surrounding conservation area: its facade has therefore been retained, repaired, and extended to blend in seamlessly. The fourth floor is raised in brickwork to match the existing detailing, while rebuilt chimneys act as bookends – unifying the whole facade and forming a visual break from neighboring properties to the south. The overall approach to this façade's elevational detailing works to soften any perceived impact on the adjacent Grade II listed pub. A new set-back fifth floor constructed in brick features decorated gables that align to the twinned bays below. Working with renowned British painter, printmaker, and Royal Academician Tess Jaray; Emrys commissioned Tess to complete the public art on the building. This included the striking pattern on the curve of the building and the roundels in the entranceway. The entrance from Eastcastle Street into the mews has also been widened and the building line within the mews has been pulled back to form a wider space. This approach dramatically enhances the visibility of Castle Court, setting the foundations for a vibrant landmark destination – with high levels of pedestrian engagement, active frontages, and increased urban permeability.

The simultaneous development of these sites allowed Emrys to bridge across Wells Mews, creating two connected buildings. In this new semi-enclosed space, Emrys' design enriches what is currently an underused back street. Taking cues from the proportion and visual detailing of other successful squares and closes such as Heddon Street and St Christopher's Place, the new design reimagines the end of Wells Mews as an opportunity to re-stitch the building into the high street. Emrys has demonstrated an ability to push the boundaries of modern design in sensitive contexts, creating unique and flexible spaces that are useful to a broad range of people. Glyn Emrys, Director at Emrys Architects, said: 'We are very excited to have worked on another mixed-use scheme in central London. These are becoming an increasingly significant part of our portfolio, and we have relished the chance to address and invigorate the complexities of the site while creating a network of new spaces for people to meet & mix and work in a highly sustainable and comfortable way.'