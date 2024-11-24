Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio

+ 16

City: Yongsan District

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the Amorepacific Headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, designed by David Chipperfield, the 2024 Pritzker Prize. The design approach focused on integrating the building seamlessly into a meticulously coordinated modular system, while also embodying the brand's identity.

Ojeje is a brand with an identity of Jeju Island. The large mass on the front reminds me of a huge stone island and symbolizes the locality of Jeju Island. This mass is composed of black basalt, a stone commonly found on the island. The complex form of irregular natural stones emphasizes their presence within a structured metal grid. Tables and chairs placed in the hall were also designed to remind people of the numerous small islands floating on the coast of Jeju. The view through the window from the corridor on an unusual scale shows the coastal area of Jeju Island with black stone islands.

The exposed modular frame and ceiling are preserved, maintaining the overall regularity of the building. The modules that begin on the exterior of the building are applied in smaller units to the newly configured interior walls and floors, extending the consistent modular system throughout. The planter placed at the store entrance, the service table in the center of the hall, and the walls of carbonized wood harmonize with the columns in the space, asserting their presence.

Spatial design is a process carried out within an already-established building. In the process of deciding what to preserve and what to create anew, a spiritual dialogue with the architect takes place.

This project is the product of that communication.