© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio

Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - FacadeOjeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairOjeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - Interior PhotographyOjeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - Image 5 of 21Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - More Images+ 16

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Services, Coffee Shop Interiors
Yongsan District, South Korea
  • Architects: OFF studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cho Guenyoung
  • Lead Architects: Kim Junyeong, Kim Hyosung, Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the Amorepacific Headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, designed by David Chipperfield, the 2024 Pritzker Prize. The design approach focused on integrating the building seamlessly into a meticulously coordinated modular system, while also embodying the brand's identity.

© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung
Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - Image 18 of 21
Plan
© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung

Ojeje is a brand with an identity of Jeju Island. The large mass on the front reminds me of a huge stone island and symbolizes the locality of Jeju Island. This mass is composed of black basalt, a stone commonly found on the island. The complex form of irregular natural stones emphasizes their presence within a structured metal grid. Tables and chairs placed in the hall were also designed to remind people of the numerous small islands floating on the coast of Jeju. The view through the window from the corridor on an unusual scale shows the coastal area of Jeju Island with black stone islands.

© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung
Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio - Image 20 of 21
Section

The exposed modular frame and ceiling are preserved, maintaining the overall regularity of the building. The modules that begin on the exterior of the building are applied in smaller units to the newly configured interior walls and floors, extending the consistent modular system throughout. The planter placed at the store entrance, the service table in the center of the hall, and the walls of carbonized wood harmonize with the columns in the space, asserting their presence.

© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung

Spatial design is a process carried out within an already-established building. In the process of deciding what to preserve and what to create anew, a spiritual dialogue with the architect takes place.
This project is the product of that communication.

© Cho Guenyoung
© Cho Guenyoung

Cite: "Ojeje Amorepacific Headquarters Branch / OFF studio" 24 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

