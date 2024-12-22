Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. Canada
  5. Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio

Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio

Save

Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, TableHayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, TableHayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Montreal, Canada
  • CONSTRUCTION: GROUPE MANOVRA
  • City: Montreal
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© ALEX LESAGE

Text description provided by the architects. Located on De La Commune Street in Montreal, Hayat offers a luxurious and truly authentic dining experience directly across from the city's famous Old Port.

Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© ALEX LESAGE
Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© ALEX LESAGE

This Middle Eastern restaurant's colour palette was inspired by the earthy tones of the Syrian deserts and their surrounding greenery. The sinuous ceiling lines mimic the smooth landscapes of the area, while guiding guests through the dining space. The entire ceiling and most walls were painted a warm and inviting cream colour, while the existing structure and window frames were coated with a deep charcoal paint. The ancient stone walls at the front and rear façades were, on the other hand, left intact to showcase the building's history.

Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© ALEX LESAGE
Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography
© ALEX LESAGE

The 1500 square foot space holds one main dining room, a bar, a kitchen and private washrooms. The dining area is an open space with wooden floors and scattered tables. Above, a series of curved fabric bannisters come together to make a central light piece, surrounded by several sleek beige pendant fixtures. Enclosing the space, one long banquette follows the peripheral walls and two private booths are set for larger groups. Each seat is upholstered with forest green leather and their back rests with a silky pink velvet. Right behind, the kitchen is separated from the dining room by a walnut and hammered glass partition, revealing only glimpses of the action that occurs during service.

Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© ALEX LESAGE

The bar offers a more intimate setting, with only a few bar stools and a chef's table. This cozy ambiance is enhanced with the dimmed, individual bespoke light fixtures that are placed on the bar between diners. A striking teal, cream and pistachio marble covers the bar structure itself, somewhat replicating the stone walls behind. The overall intention of the palette was to bring together the worlds of Middle Eastern nature and Old Montreal construction.

Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography
© ALEX LESAGE

All of the millwork is built with natural dark walnut. Aside from the bar, 2 other marbles cover the tables and service stations, each contributing their own touch of colour into the space. Besides the central fixture and scattered pendant globes, the general lighting in the room comes from a multitude of indirect lighting sources. Whether it be on the ceiling, behind the walls or under the millwork, multiple dimmed linear lights come together to create an invitingly warm glow throughout the restaurant.

Save this picture!
Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© ALEX LESAGE

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Montreal, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ivy Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsCanada
Cite: "Hayat Restaurant / Ivy Studio" 22 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023893/hayat-restaurant-ivy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags