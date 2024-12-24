GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto

+ 34

Arquiteto Responsável: André David

Landscape Design: André David

Lighting Design: André David

Acoustics: Helder F

Hydraulics: Helder F

Thermical Engineering: André B.

Design: Adarq

Illustrations: Adarq

Construction: Construções Saldanha e Alves

Engineering: Helder F, André B

City: Torres Novas

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The GD house is located in an urban area of Torres Novas, on a plot of land with an area of around 21 640.00 m2 and a construction area of 372.00 m2. It is built from a pure volume, with a clear and clean geometry, where the gestures and openings on the facades reveal the visual permeability and the interior/exterior relationship through large openings. The openings thus result from the abstract absence of continuity/discontinuity of the façade, creating a house with a unique and purely abstract identity, which allows you to contemplate the Castle, the city of Torres Novas, and the Serra de Aire.

The volume rising to the east reveals the entrance to the house. Entering the living space, the distribution atrium allows a visual extension framed by the Torres Novas Castle. The courtyard, the house's generating element, mediates the social space from the private space and the east-facing patios guarantee privacy and natural lighting and ventilation for spaces such as the kitchen and sanitary installations. The program includes two types of spaces with different characteristics. The social spaces are organized spatially by the common room, which establishes a perfect framework with the landscape, the kitchen, which dialogues with the living room and the courtyard, and the private spaces such as the bedrooms, suite and office. This project thus establishes an intimate relationship between two levels of space mediated by a courtyard that frames the Torres Novas Castle and the landscape.

A contemporary dwelling is integrated into an urban context with close respect for the landscape and context that allows for a harmonious dialog between built and nature.