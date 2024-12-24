Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto

GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto

Save

GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, WindowsGD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, WindowsGD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairGD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyGD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Torres Novas, Portugal
  • Architects: Adarq - André David, Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  372
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Margres, Allsfor, CIFIAL, Cortizo, JNF, KERLITE, Ofa, Siemens
  • Arquiteto Responsável: André David
  • Landscape Design: André David
  • Lighting Design: André David
  • Acoustics: Helder F
  • Hydraulics: Helder F
  • Thermical Engineering: André B.
  • Design: Adarq
  • Illustrations: Adarq
  • Construction: Construções Saldanha e Alves
  • Engineering: Helder F, André B
  • City: Torres Novas
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Image 6 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The GD house is located in an urban area of Torres Novas, on a plot of land with an area of around 21 640.00 m2 and a construction area of 372.00 m2. It is built from a pure volume, with a clear and clean geometry, where the gestures and openings on the facades reveal the visual permeability and the interior/exterior relationship through large openings. The openings thus result from the abstract absence of continuity/discontinuity of the façade, creating a house with a unique and purely abstract identity, which allows you to contemplate the Castle, the city of Torres Novas, and the Serra de Aire.

Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Image 28 of 39
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The volume rising to the east reveals the entrance to the house. Entering the living space, the distribution atrium allows a visual extension framed by the Torres Novas Castle. The courtyard, the house's generating element, mediates the social space from the private space and the east-facing patios guarantee privacy and natural lighting and ventilation for spaces such as the kitchen and sanitary installations. The program includes two types of spaces with different characteristics. The social spaces are organized spatially by the common room, which establishes a perfect framework with the landscape, the kitchen, which dialogues with the living room and the courtyard, and the private spaces such as the bedrooms, suite and office. This project thus establishes an intimate relationship between two levels of space mediated by a courtyard that frames the Torres Novas Castle and the landscape.

Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Image 30 of 39
Section
Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Image 25 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio

A contemporary dwelling is integrated into an urban context with close respect for the landscape and context that allows for a harmonious dialog between built and nature.

Save this picture!
GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto - Image 23 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Adarq - André David, Arquitecto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "GD House / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto" [Casa GD / Adarq - André David, Arquitecto] 24 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023881/gd-house-adarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags