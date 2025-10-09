Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jingyue Central Park / SHUISHI

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park
Chang Chun Shi, China
  Category: Park
  Owner: Changchun Jingyue High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee, Jilin Jingfa Innovation Investment Group Co., Ltd，Changchun Jingyue Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd.
  EPCO: SHUISHI, Shanghai Garden Group
  Planning Design: SHUISHI Landscape Design
  Landscape Design: SHUISHI Landscape DepartmentⅡ, SHUISHI Landscape EPCO Management Team, Changchun Jingyue Design Group Co., Ltd
  Digital Design: SHUISHI , FAB-UNION
  Project Management: Changchun Weishi Construction Engineering Project Management Co., Ltd.
  Operator: SHUISHI, Shanghai Garden Group
  City: Chang Chun Shi
  Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Chill Shine
© Chill Shine

Text description provided by the architects. Turning idle municipal land into ecological green lung. Jingyue Central Park, known as the "ecological green lung" of Jingyue High-tech Zone in Changchun City, covers a total area of 490,000㎡, including 59,000㎡building areas. The project is encircled by large residential quarters with a population of about 300,000, as well as business buildings, office buildings, and primary and secondary schools. It also sits close to nine universities, including Northeast Normal University, Jilin Jianzhu University and Jilin Agricultural University. Due to construction of the viaduct, river, and residential, commercial and office buildings in the neighboring areas, the project site was beset by piles of abandoned earth and construction waste, which blocked the connection between the north and south of the site, and turned it into an idle municipal land. In response to the needs of urban development, the project was launched. The park penetrates north and south and extends east and west, becoming a core node of the urban green space system connecting citizens, the city and nature. Through the design and implementation of a series of green valley, water body, activity space and space under the viaduct, the site transforms from an idle municipal land to an urban green lung.   

