Arninge Station / Ahlqvist & Alqmvist arkitekter

+ 16

Construction Drawings: Marianne Edling

Detail Drawings: André Prusic

3 D Modelling: Zhi Jiang

Accessibility: Theresa Högman

Landscape Architecture: Ramböll

City: Gribbylund

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Ahlqvist & Almqvist Architects have completed the design of Arninge Station, a state-of-the-art transportation hub in Täby Municipality, north of Stockholm. Commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), this extensive project included all architectural phases, from program documentation to intricate construction detailing and sustainability planning. The design aimed to create a functional yet culturally resonant space, reflecting both modern and historical narratives.

Arninge Station seamlessly integrates multiple modes of transport, connecting the Roslagsbanan railway, express buses on the E18 highway, and local bus services. The centerpiece of the station is a 144-meter-long glass-covered walkway, featuring three stairwells that provide access to two bus platforms serving both directions on the E18, a new Roslagsbanan station, and a direct link to the nearby Arninge shopping area. This practical layout improves transit efficiency, reducing travel times for the region's commuters and simplifying transfers.

The hub also includes ample parking for bicycles and cars, accommodating travelers using various forms of transport. The platforms are sheltered by a sturdy wooden structure that protects travelers from the weather. The roof of this structure is covered with sedum, a resilient green element that supports biodiversity, enhances stormwater management, improves insulation, and contributes to the area's natural visual appeal.

One unique feature of the design is the pattern on the glass walls of the walkway, inspired by runic inscriptions found on ancient graves and monuments discovered in Arninge. These inscriptions highlight the area's historical importance as a notable site during the Late Iron Age, suggesting that Arninge may have served as a significant early transportation center. The station's interior emphasizes sustainability, with extensive wood use that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. Sunshades and other architectural details echo the runic theme, while displays educate visitors on Arninge's rich heritage. The walkway acts as a transparent artery, visually connecting the station's elements while drawing natural light throughout the structure. Inaugurated in December 2021, Arninge Station is a modern transportation hub that balances efficiency with cultural and historical depth, honoring the region's past while providing a functional transit space.