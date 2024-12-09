Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects

Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects

Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Door, Chair
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Windows
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Renovation
Slovakia
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Door, Chair
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment in the Guthaus project is a unique phenomenon among contemporary new buildings mainly due to its living area and continuous balcony around its perimeter.

Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Matej Hakár
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Image 25 of 37
Plan
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Matej Hakár
Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Matej Hakár

Conceptually, we are not trying to find a new form or principle, but we naturally work with the existing floor plan. Total transformation consists of the simple incorporation of materials without complicated carpentry elements and their form, we create a clean and undisturbed space.

Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Matej Hakár

The living room apartment is countered by a large storage space in the kitchen area with a large but light library. In the space between them, we inserted objects that define the use of the given space, but because of a simple shape, they do not create a visual obstacle.

Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Matej Hakár

Slovakia

Grau Architects
