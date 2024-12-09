Guthaus Apartment / Grau Architects

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment in the Guthaus project is a unique phenomenon among contemporary new buildings mainly due to its living area and continuous balcony around its perimeter.

Conceptually, we are not trying to find a new form or principle, but we naturally work with the existing floor plan. Total transformation consists of the simple incorporation of materials without complicated carpentry elements and their form, we create a clean and undisturbed space.

The living room apartment is countered by a large storage space in the kitchen area with a large but light library. In the space between them, we inserted objects that define the use of the given space, but because of a simple shape, they do not create a visual obstacle.