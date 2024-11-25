X House / Estudio Geya

+ 33

Collaborators: Arq Liliana Pichín, Julián Marchetti, Ailen Tammaro, Lautaro Martinez.

Structure: Ruben Novo

Interior: Mueble MUC, Mariana Cantero, Arq Liliana Pichin y Agostina

City: Ituzaingó

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A form that initially seems whimsical, a house with an X-shaped footprint on a single level, resulting from an analysis of the land, its neighbors, and the program.

The lot where the house is situated is within a country club, measuring 31 meters in front and 77 meters in length, without any trees inside; both neighboring lots are already built, and the back has a direct view of the golf course.

The request was to design a single-family home with a typical program, but with the sole condition that it be developed only on the ground floor.

The neighborhood regulations required us to set back 4 meters from each side boundary, which, combined with the length needed for the house to fulfill the program on one level, created a large area that is normally denied within the home; this is true for both neighbors. For us, it was essential to enhance this "residual" space.

We organized the program into four groups: a private family area, a common family area, a social area, and the garage and service sector. Each of these forms a leg of the X, articulated by an interior patio that organizes their relationships and circulation. The different angles of opening allow each environment to expand directly into the garden, according to its condition and need for privacy. Thus, the bedrooms open to contained spaces with protected views, the kitchen to a landscaped area of intermediate scale without direct views of the neighbor, and the dining room, living room, and barbecue area open to large green spaces with views of the pool and golf.

The search for privacy and continuous connection with vegetation and sky is emphasized in the journey. From the entrance, one walks over large stone slabs, through dense vegetation, and between two blind walls of different materials. Upon passing through the door, we find the articulating internal patio, once again with a tree, plants, and the sky; and as we move towards any of the home's spaces, this condition repeats, with all areas directly connected to the outside, seeking that the limits are never a wall, but rather nature.

The chosen materials were concrete, wood, and stone, all in their natural state, which, along with the vegetation, light, and reflections, enhance the architecture of the house.