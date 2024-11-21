Nanchang Grand Theatre / PES-Architects

+ 27

Project Manager, Chief Performance Space Designer: Martin Lukasczyk

Chief Interior Designer: Kai Lindvall

Project Coordination: Lai Linli

Project Manager China: Guan Xiaojing

Local Institute: BIAD, ZNF

City: Nanchang

Country: China

Translucent ceramic vessel of culture

The Nanchang Grand Theatre is a translucent, ceramic-clad new landmark and cultural hub in in the capital of Jiangxi Province, China. The 45,000 m2 culture and arts centre functions as a cultural living room for the rapidly developing Nanchang South New City area, attracting a broad audience with opera and varied theatre and music performances. The design is based on PES-Architects' winning entry in the international design competition in 2021. The project was realised in collaboration with local partners BIAD and ZNF.

Porous urban cube

Located by scenic Jiulong Lake, the theatre is envisioned as a porous urban cube, allowing for a seamless flow between the interior and exterior spaces. The design comprises three separate functional components: a 1,600-seat opera hall, a 450-seat multipurpose hall, and a cultural centre with rehearsal and exhibition spaces. These are linked by an inviting, naturally lit central passage that traverses the building, linking it to Jiulong Lake park and the future commercial district.

Public and commercial functions are located along the ground floor of the passage, with rehearsal and administrative facilities on the upper levels. The design evokes the atmosphere of a traditional Chinese village street, where internal functions are visible and easily accessible to passers-by. Cafés, events and exhibitions enliven the passage throughout the day.

Innovative use of ceramics and bamboo

The building's design extensively incorporates ceramics and bamboo, renewable materials deeply rooted in Chinese tradition. The building is enveloped by a striking, airy 'veil' of China White ceramic louvres, inspired by the region's translucent rice porcelain. The bold, double-curved surfaces are based on advanced structural modelling and supported by steel cables.

The pixelated ceramic facade shields the building from the sun while offering glimpses into the interior with its contrasting terracotta and bamboo finishes. The theatre foyers and main performance spaces are clad with fireproof stained bamboo, while flooring materials include natural stone and strand-woven bamboo.

Acoustically optimised performance spaces

The main opera hall forms the heart of the theatre. Its organically shaped, acoustically optimised surfaces are clad in dark-stained, strand-woven bamboo, with an undulating pattern inspired by the waves of Jiulong Lake. The overall impression is that of a finely crafted musical instrument. The multipurpose hall features lighter bamboo cladding, with adjustable seating and ceiling-mounted grids for flexible lighting.

Urban integration

The formal main entrance plaza and main pedestrian entrance open to the south, while the northern entrance connects to the commercial area. The expansive roof canopy above the main entrance and the large outdoor auditorium form an active urban focal point. Once the adjacent office and retail complex is completed, the area will form an intertwining network of various functions, buildings, plazas and green spaces, integrating commerce and culture.

Sustainability

Committed to sustainability, the building's ceramic veil reduces cooling costs, while solar collectors on the roof and rainwater collection systems support efficient resource use. High-quality, natural materials and a timeless design ensure low maintenance and a long lifespan, making the Nanchang Grand Theatre a sustainable and enduring cultural landmark.