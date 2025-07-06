Ephemeral Bridge / FAR WORKSHOP

-
Architects: FAR WORKSHOP
- Area: 13 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Biosphere, AND office
-
Lead Architects: mangyuan wang
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Bridges, Public Architecture
- Architects: mangyuan wang, Yang Yang, Rui Li
- Structure Designer: AND Office / Zhun Zhang, Chongchong Zhang, Xiaojie Hu
- Project Planning: urbaneer
- Design Management: ConCom
- City: Huzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Ephemeral Bridge is one of the seven pedestrian bridges in Fuxi, Moganshan. Far Workshop won two pedestrian bridges in the 2022 Seven Bridges International Competition. Ephemeral Bridge is one of them.