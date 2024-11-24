Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Cape Verde
  5. Slat House / Oficina de Utopias

Slat House / Oficina de Utopias

Save

Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailSlat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailSlat House / Oficina de Utopias - Image 4 of 31Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Exterior Photography, FacadeSlat House / Oficina de Utopias - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Mindelo, Cape Verde
  • Architects: Oficina de Utopias
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  481
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: Ângelo Lopes
  • Engineering: KS Projetos
  • Carpentry: Soares e Soares
  • City: Mindelo
  • Country: Cape Verde
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

Text description provided by the architects. The Slat House is a collective housing building consisting of five apartments spread over three floors, each with access from the two streets at different levels. On the street to the East, there is access to the main apartment, a T3, while to the West, at a higher level, there is access to the remaining four T1 apartments, with two on each floor. The entrances from two opposite streets provide a degree of privacy for the T3 apartment owners, distinguishing it from the other four T1 apartments, which are intended for short- and long-term rental.

Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

The project aims to take full advantage of these two fronts, extending the apartments across the entire length of the plot. In the T3 apartment, this extension enhances natural light and ventilation of the spaces through two courtyards in the middle and a patio spanning the full width of the plot at the western edge. This is achieved by setting back the upper floor apartments from the street, which reduces direct visibility from the street and offers greater privacy. Access to these apartments is via a suspended staircase that connects the street with access to the T1 apartments. Made with a metal structure and externally clad with wooden slats, this staircase feature marks the connection with the upper street.

Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Image 22 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Image 31 of 31
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

The main facade is designed both cantilevered and recessed balconies, with slatted elements that filter direct sunlight in the common living/dining area, preventing overheating of these spaces. The cantilevers and their pivoting windows are inspired by the colonial architecture of the city of Mindelo, adopting a disruptive style that creates varied spatial configurations within these spaces across the five apartments.

Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Image 10 of 31
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca
Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Image 4 of 31
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

Construction-wise, the building uses a common structure of concrete and cement blocks, upon which metal structural elements are added to support the various cantilevers on the two facades. These metal elements support the wooden slatted structures stand out, giving the building a distinct identity. This identity is further highlighted by the pictorial contrast of the facades and metal structures in the same green Pantone color, contrasting with the wooden elements and exterior basalt stone flooring, a local stone.

Save this picture!
Slat House / Oficina de Utopias - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oficina de Utopias
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCape Verde
Cite: "Slat House / Oficina de Utopias" [Casa dos Ripados / Oficina de Utopias] 24 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023778/slat-house-oficina-de-utopias> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags