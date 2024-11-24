Slat House / Oficina de Utopias

Save this picture! © Ângelo Lopes e Helder Doca

Engineering: KS Projetos

Carpentry: Soares e Soares

City: Mindelo

Country: Cape Verde

Text description provided by the architects. The Slat House is a collective housing building consisting of five apartments spread over three floors, each with access from the two streets at different levels. On the street to the East, there is access to the main apartment, a T3, while to the West, at a higher level, there is access to the remaining four T1 apartments, with two on each floor. The entrances from two opposite streets provide a degree of privacy for the T3 apartment owners, distinguishing it from the other four T1 apartments, which are intended for short- and long-term rental.

The project aims to take full advantage of these two fronts, extending the apartments across the entire length of the plot. In the T3 apartment, this extension enhances natural light and ventilation of the spaces through two courtyards in the middle and a patio spanning the full width of the plot at the western edge. This is achieved by setting back the upper floor apartments from the street, which reduces direct visibility from the street and offers greater privacy. Access to these apartments is via a suspended staircase that connects the street with access to the T1 apartments. Made with a metal structure and externally clad with wooden slats, this staircase feature marks the connection with the upper street.

The main facade is designed both cantilevered and recessed balconies, with slatted elements that filter direct sunlight in the common living/dining area, preventing overheating of these spaces. The cantilevers and their pivoting windows are inspired by the colonial architecture of the city of Mindelo, adopting a disruptive style that creates varied spatial configurations within these spaces across the five apartments.

Construction-wise, the building uses a common structure of concrete and cement blocks, upon which metal structural elements are added to support the various cantilevers on the two facades. These metal elements support the wooden slatted structures stand out, giving the building a distinct identity. This identity is further highlighted by the pictorial contrast of the facades and metal structures in the same green Pantone color, contrasting with the wooden elements and exterior basalt stone flooring, a local stone.