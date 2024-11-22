Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos

Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos

Save

Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior PhotographyPraça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, BrickPraça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsPraça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsPraça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Authors: Guilherme Prado Zorzella, Daniela Zavagli, Diogo Lemos
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Miti Sameshima

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a building designed by Artacho Jurado in the Vila Buarque neighborhood, the Praça Apartment was designed for a young architect who chose to move to the center of São Paulo.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Miti Sameshima

The 70m² apartment underwent a comprehensive renovation aimed at maximizing the integration between spaces. Except for the walls that enclose the bathroom, all other partitions were demolished, creating a large open and multifunctional environment. The new layout of the apartment introduced flexibility and the overlapping of uses and functions (cooking, working, sleeping, and socializing), in line with the laid-back lifestyle of the resident, who is also a co-author of the project. He envisioned using the space both for parties and social events, as well as for moments of intimacy and reflection.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Miti Sameshima

The project prioritized the use of natural materials, many of which were already present in the building itself. Columns, beams, and slabs were stripped back to reveal the gray concrete, while the walls now expose their solid brickwork.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Brick
© Miti Sameshima
Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Brick
© Miti Sameshima

A standout feature is the large concrete bench, specially designed for the apartment, which references the benches found in public squares. The Praça Apartment bench also serves as an architectural element, organizing the space without segregating it. It acts like a visual backbone, a guiding line that begins at the entrance door and extends to the far end of the apartment, near the large windows with views of the city.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Image 18 of 18
Diagram

The large floor-to-ceiling openings, which overlook Praça Roosevelt, the Copan building, and the Edifício Itália, were among the most appreciated features of the property. To take advantage of natural light and ventilation, the project focused on enhancing the areas near the windows, through the use of rolled river stones on the floor, the installation of hanging plant pots beneath the slab, the preference for a bistro table with stools, and a hammock for relaxing and admiring the horizon, creating a sense of a balcony, even though it is indoors.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Miti Sameshima

In the same vein, the choice of a translucent and lightweight material seemed the most suitable solution for enclosing the bedroom, ensuring moments of privacy without compromising the sense of openness and integration achieved by the demolition of the walls. Made of steel and polycarbonate, this crystalline cube stands out from its surroundings, almost as if it were nestled between the walls, columns, and beams. In contrast, the custom cabinetry, made of marine plywood, is opaque and colorful, fulfilling the storage and daily organization needs.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Image 13 of 18
Plan

Beyond the materiality of the architecture, the very personal selection of furniture, objects, and artwork incorporated into the space by the resident was key in achieving the desired sense of warmth and comfort. The varied mix of pieces—some new, others inherited—along with the dozens of books and knick-knacks scattered on the steel and wood shelves, create a unique atmosphere where the layering of textures and forms blends harmoniously with the concrete and brick backdrop, making them inseparable.

Save this picture!
Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Miti Sameshima

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
EIXO Z arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Praça Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos" [Apartamento Praça / EIXO Z arquitetos] 22 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023762/praca-apartment-eixo-z-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags