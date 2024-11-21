M3R House / NatureHumaine

+ 20

Design Team: NatureHumaine

Cabinet Makers: Jussaume

City: Sutton

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The three creeks house (M3R) project is located in the Eastern Townships forest, in the municipality of Sutton. Three streams intersect on the land of more than five acres where it is located. It is this possible proximity to the water that encouraged the owners to choose this site for their permanent home.

Several parameters dictated the design of this red house, starting with the client's desire to place the building on a fairly steep topography, looking down from the crossing of the watercourses. This location made it possible to create a garden level and to have some views towards the three brooks.

Thus, the project is structured into three main programmatic components: living spaces and vehicle shelters on the ground floor and spaces for guests on the garden level. In addition, it was quite important for customers to benefit from an interesting entrance, highlighting the exceptional setting of the surrounding area. Thus, access to the house is made via a covered central axis, between the carport on one side and the steep terrain on the other, giving a feeling of balance between the building and the landscape. The visitor is also able to benefit from the material treatments of the project during this procession: wooden cladding painted red sometimes punctuated by overhanging battens of the same color. The color of the project was also chosen following the original visit to the site, in autumn, and is intended to be a nod to the many old houses in red-dyed wood found along the roads of the countryside of the region.

In the house, a large vestibule provides access to the master quarters as well as the living spaces. The spacious master bedroom includes a largely glazed meditation area to enjoy the surrounding panorama. To unclutter the space visually, A Walk-in was placed in a separate area. The main bathroom invites contemplation, thanks to a built-in bath along a large window facing the forest.

The living spaces are relatively sober and encourage relaxation and gathering. The built-in white oak furniture, the polished concrete floor, as well as the wooden cladding on the ceiling, fit in with the natural environment of the premises. A largely glazed access leads to a generous terrace overlooking the three streams. On the garden level, a studio for guests has been set up, as well as a massage room giving access to a small terrace.

At the foot of the three streams, a rustic path winds its way up the escarpment to the house. Residents can thus enjoy the benefits of the freshwater that flows there all year round. The three streams house (M3R) is therefore a rejuvenating living environment for the couple who have taken up residence there. This timeless building with durable materials is in line with the vernacular architecture of the Eastern Townships region, adapting the residence to its context while using a contemporary architectural language.