Vuong Dinh Temple / Cote Architects

+ 32

Design Team: Nguyen Ba Vuong, Vo Thanh Thuy, Le Van Hoang Hai, Vo Doan Hung

Structure Engineer: Nguyen Minh Hoang

City: Thành phố Huế

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the ancestral garden of the Vuong Dinh family in Thuy Bieu, just 5 kilometers from Hue City, Vuong Dinh Temple epitomizes the harmonious blending of tradition and modernity. The tranquil village, nestled along the Perfume River, is renowned for its iconic garden houses that embody Hue's architectural heritage. Within this poetic setting, the raw, monolithic concrete structure of the temple stands in respectful contrast, honoring the site's spirit while harmonizing with its natural surroundings.

The minimalist rectangular form (8.5 x 11 meters) draws inspiration from traditional three-compartment houses. Its raw concrete shell, imprinted with the textures of wooden formwork, celebrates the natural beauty of the material. The interplay of light and shadow breathes life into the structure, transforming its rigidity into a dynamic, living entity. Elevated on longitudinal beams, the monolithic shell appears to hover weightlessly above the ground, lending the temple an ethereal presence.

The design integrates three distinct spatial layers: the protective outer concrete shell, the transitional zone of verandas and corridors, and the functional core enclosed by brick walls and wooden doors. This organization balances simplicity and resilience, ensuring the structure remains well-ventilated and adaptable to Hue's tropical climate.

As a sacred space for ancestral worship and a gathering place for family, the temple accommodates both spiritual and communal functions. The ground floor features a spacious veranda that seamlessly extends into a lush pomelo garden, fostering connections between indoor and outdoor environments. A modest residential unit provides accommodations for family members during reunions. On the upper floor, the main altar overlooks the vibrant garden, with traditional wooden doors and an adjoining veranda emphasizing the relationship between spirituality and nature. The entrance gate, flanked by stone guardian dogs, embodies traditional Vietnamese beliefs, symbolizing protection and fortune. These elements echo the spiritual essence of ancestral worship, deeply intertwined with daily life and folklore in the region.

A defining feature of the temple is its veranda, a hallmark of Vietnamese architecture, which bridges the interior and exterior spaces. Extending horizontally, the veranda creates continuity, visually linking the structure to its natural surroundings. This seamless integration dissolves boundaries, fostering a sense of unity between the built and organic.

Concrete, used as a "living material," comes alive through carefully positioned openings that invite sunlight and breezes, softening its rawness and creating inviting, dynamic spaces. The design embodies a balance between natural and man-made, stillness and movement—a reflection of Vietnam's broader cultural and architectural values.

Vuong Dinh Temple is more than a building; it is a contemporary narrative that bridges Vietnam's architectural past and present. By blending tradition with innovation, the temple honors its cultural roots while addressing modern challenges, standing as a testament to the enduring connection between architecture, nature, and heritage.