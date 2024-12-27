Z Ø / BETA Ø

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on a creating contemporary home where the living quarters face a garden, which becomes the green heart of the home.

After demolition, the original concrete structure was exposed and a magical space flooded with natural light emerged. Thus, the coolness of the garden became the driving force behind the project. The goal is to blur the line between the interior and exterior space as much as possible with the use of large-scale windows that emphasize the relationship to the landscape.

The interior of the home is monumental in scale, incorporating polished metal elements, artisanal textures, and minimalist furniture design in wood and stone.

This helps create a refined atmosphere, with a warm, sculptural feel, generating a space that stands alone for its functionality as well as its unique aesthetics.