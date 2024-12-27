Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Z Ø / BETA Ø

Z Ø / BETA Ø

Save
Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Lighting
© David Zarzoso

Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, StairsZ Ø / BETA Ø - Interior PhotographyZ Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsZ Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsZ Ø / BETA Ø - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: BETA Ø
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on a creating contemporary home where the living quarters face a garden, which becomes the green heart of the home. 

Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Stairs
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso

After demolition, the original concrete structure was exposed and a magical space flooded with natural light emerged. Thus, the coolness of the garden became the driving force behind the project. The goal is to blur the line between the interior and exterior space as much as possible with the use of large-scale windows that emphasize the relationship to the landscape.

The interior of the home is monumental in scale, incorporating polished metal elements, artisanal textures, and minimalist furniture design in wood and stone. 

Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© David Zarzoso

This helps create a refined atmosphere, with a warm, sculptural feel, generating a space that stands alone for its functionality as well as its unique aesthetics.

Save this picture!
Z Ø / BETA Ø - Image 11 of 18
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BETA Ø
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Z Ø / BETA Ø" [Z Ø / BETA Ø] 27 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023737/z-o-beta-o> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags