Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio

Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio

Save

Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, WindowsTan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Glass, WindowsTan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Image 4 of 20Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Door, Glass, ChairTan Hair Studio / oftn studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Choi Yong Jun
  • Lead Architects: Jinsoo Kim, Suji Kim, Ayoung Yoon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Choi Yong Jun

Text description provided by the architects. Tan Hapjeong is the second location of the Tan brand, following the first store in Yeonnam, both designed by oftn Studio. Before beginning the design of the Hapjeong branch, two primary points were emphasized. The first was to create a space with a distinctly different mood from the Yeonnam store. Interestingly, before starting the design, the team explored the hair portfolios and social media profiles of the designers who would work in this space. The goal was to reflect the personality and style of the actual users in the design, thereby completing the brand's identity. The client also aimed to differentiate this location by appealing to designers with unique styles or those pursuing alternative approaches to hairstyling compared to the first store.

Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Choi Yong Jun

The second point was the unique characteristics of the site itself. The space featured a gabled wooden ceiling structure and grid-patterned framed windows on the façade. During the initial site visit, the design team was captivated by these existing architectural elements and decided to highlight them as key features. The aim was to incorporate the charm of aged elements accumulated over time into the branding.

Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Image 4 of 20
© Choi Yong Jun

While the Yeonnam store conveys a casual and modern image, primarily using neutral-toned tiles and metallic materials to achieve a clean and sophisticated look, the Hapjeong store takes a different approach. By embracing the aged and weathered qualities of the existing building, the design aimed to evoke a sense of craftsmanship. The intention was to create a space that is unrefined yet exudes the brand's unique taste, turning the imperfections of the old structure into a defining feature.

Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography
© Choi Yong Jun

Both locations share a common theme, which is evident in their naming. Rather than being called a "hair salon," they are referred to as "hair studios," emphasizing the idea of a workspace. The goal is to provide customers with a relaxed experience, as though they are visiting a friend's creative studio to get their hair done.

Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Choi Yong Jun
Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Image 20 of 20
Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Choi Yong Jun

Natural light was utilized as much as possible, and materials that reflect light retained their natural texture and properties. The transition from the main hall to the shampoo area features a subtle change in level, highlighted with pressure-treated wood that reveals its charm as it ages. This transition creates an open yet distinctly separate spatial experience. Functional furniture pieces throughout the space incorporate a variety of materials and patterns, adding diversity and character to the design.

Save this picture!
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade, Chair
© Choi Yong Jun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mapo-gu, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
oftn studio
Office

Materials

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio" 20 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023729/tan-hair-studio-oftn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags