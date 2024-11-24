Library of Chongqing Electric Power College / Gu Zhihong Studio, AATU

+ 20

Principle Architect: Gu Zhihong

Genral Superintendent: Shen Qian

Lead Cd Architects: Zhang Bo, Yin Liang

Schematic Design Team: Gu Zhihong Studio, AATU

Construction Documents Design Team: 3th Division, AATU

Client: Chongqing Electric Power College

City: Tong Nan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The new campus of Chongqing Electric Power College is located in a continuous mountainous environment in Tongnan District, Chongqing. The site of the campus is undulating with drops of nearly 100 meters. The total construction area of the campus is about 370,000 square meters, which is a high-density valley-type mountainous campus. Based on the analysis and research of the landscape environment and subject development, the architect decided to implant a ribbon-shaped growth and light interference buildings into the mountainous environment to build a compact and smart valley-type high-density landscape campus with ecological adaptability. The library is the spatial core of this light interference band-shaped building complex.

The library has a construction area of about 16000 square meters. The architect attempts to comprehensively balance various design factors such as the campus ecological environment, cultural environment, energy conservation and emission reduction, space shaping and other design factors during the architectural design process, and deeply integrate with the unique cultural elements and characteristics of the electric power discipline from multiple levels and perspectives, trying to explore a multi-dimensional symbiotic personalized creative thinking that can essentially lead the campus design.

Green and low-carbon thinking reflected in the ecological ring. The library is located in the center of the valley, where airflow is blocked by the surrounding mountains. Therefore, the architect choses a circular building shape with half-raised ground floor to enclose a three-dimensional wind corridor connected to the outside world. Through hot pressure difference between upper and lower sides, cool air cooled by the catchment landscape water is introduced into the interior of the building, strengthening the natural ventilation of the overall building, reducing building energy consumption, and improving space comfort. At the same time, the permeable architectural form lightly interferes with the organic growth state between the mountains, forming a multi-dimensional dialogue with the landscape. The comfortable and pleasant space under the corridor facing landscape water body, sheltered from rain and sun, will also become a place for students to read, study, and communicate.

Interest in electric power discipline reflected by the energy ring. In addition to the ecological nature of the circular shape, the library is an "energy ring" of electricity in the cultural sense, which comes from the distinctive subject characteristics of the college. The building's facade abstractly displays the form of lightning through the change in the thickness of sunshade rods, which is the source of human understanding of electricity-Franklin's introduction of sky electricity, in order to easily and interestingly express the unique cultural charm of the electric power campus and create a campus cultural carrier with scientific spiritual connotations and electric power science connotations. Walking into the library, the indoor space also carries the connotation of power culture. In the center of atrium, an interesting hovering "energy ring" wooden staircase communicates with the sky and earth, which forms an infinite recurring "power structure" with the circular space of the sharing space. This "Giant Electric structure" embodies the scientific interest of energy exchange between man and nature, go and return circulation, and the communication between heaven and earth by science.

The "Energy Ring" library presents the source of electric power, the Oriental wisdom of how to use the power of nature, and the energy interaction between man and nature in a unique space. Human learned about electricity from nature, and changed human lives and understanding of science through electricity. By making use of nature and understanding nature better, human beings have achieved self-revolution and development one after another. Meanwhile, man and nature are not simply a demanding relationship, but an interactive relationship. Human beings are part of nature and need to protect nature and return to nature. The "energy ring" embodies the interest of electricity as an important energy source used by humans and carrying out energy circulation. It also embodies the interaction and dependence between man and nature, as well as the positive philosophical meaning of people take the initiative to understand, utilize and integrate into nature. As the main transportation space and communication space of the library, the "Energy Ring" arc-shaped sharing hall not only fulfills its functional significance, but also realizes the cultural value of educating people in the library space.

Through the "Energy Ring" library, the campus buildings have a closer symbiotic relationship with the mountains and rivers. The campus's humanistic characteristics interact with the natural environment of mountains and rivers, expressing the characteristics of the electric power discipline easily and interestingly and embodying the positive and harmonious relationship between man and nature also carries the unique cultural significance of the campus. With the dynamic and ecologically interesting "Energy ring" library, architects explored an innovative path to create more distinctive educational buildings through spatial translation with subject characteristics and philosophical meanings, and used this to break the one side of thousands of schools and create a more interesting future campus.