World
M\W House / space in

M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, WindowsM\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, WindowsM\W House / space in - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairM\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, WindowsM\W House / space in - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Rīga, Latvia
  • Lead Team: Normunds Kagainis
  • Design Team: space in
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AB CLAUSEN Latvia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: RPRO
  • City: Rīga
  • Country: Latvia
M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ingus Bajārs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a dense Riga neighborhood, this 240sqm (2600 sqft) family home is a quiet manifesto of contemporary Baltic architecture — a place where wood, warmth, and wit collide. On a small, skewed 600 sqm (~7000 sqft) plot, this house was designed to fit the lives of a couple, three children, a dog, and all their passions. It's a space that understands the balance between privacy and connection, reflecting the Latvian spirit—a culture at once reserved and private, yet open and warm in its way.

M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest, Garden
© Ingus Bajārs
M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ingus Bajārs

The building's form is shaped by the angular plot, yet inside, all rooms maintain a sense of order and practicality, designed to keep costs manageable without sacrificing comfort. The three volumes of the house, draped under a double-pitched roof (seen only from above), present themselves as simple, elegant boxes —concealed by their own geometry.

M\W House / space in - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Ingus Bajārs

From the street, the house is a quiet guardian, providing shelter from the urban gaze. But once inside, it opens up like a well-kept secret, centered around a triangular terrace framed by a bold 8-meter V-shaped window. This terrace is an extension of the living room that practically springs out toward the west, turning the outdoor landscape into an integral part of the home. Given Latvia's long winters, this visual connection to the outdoors is not just a luxury—it's an essential part of daily life, turning snow-covered views into something to be enjoyed from within the warmth of the living room.

M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ingus Bajārs

Material-wise, the house is a love letter to Latvia's traditional wood culture. The wooden frame and burnt wood planks on the exterior not only tell a story of sustainability but also keep the house looking sharp while staying affordable. The details are precise, the insulation thick, and the air-tightness impressive, creating a house that's as low-maintenance, almost passive as it is high-performing. This house is not just architecture—it's a subtle, thoughtful companion to its owners, intuitive yet unobtrusive, always there when you need it, but never in the way. In its simplicity, it redefines what Baltic architecture can be.

M\W House / space in - Exterior Photography, Fence, Windows, Facade
© Ingus Bajārs

