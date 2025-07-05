Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jiuguo Courtyard Inn / Modum Atelier

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cabins & Lodges
Tianjin, China
  Architects: Modum Atelier
  Area: 300
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: AYong
  Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe
Jiuguo Courtyard Inn / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© AYong

Text description provided by the architects. Jiuguo Courtyard Inn is a youth hotel located in the scenic area of the Tianjin City Concession, and is the first practice of Modum Atelier to incorporate an operational perspective in its design.The original building is mainly made of masonry with a timber roof, showing the combination of early colonial style and local building materials. As the building is located on the inner side of the street, it lacks a prominent commercial display surface, so how to highlight the entrance and courtyard features became the focus of the design. We adopted a 'patchwork' approach to the design intervention, maintaining the original building in its current state to the greatest extent possible, respecting the history and minimising unnecessary alterations.

Modum Atelier
Wood Steel Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges China

九国·怀庭民宿 / 衡建筑

