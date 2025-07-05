Jiuguo Courtyard Inn / Modum Atelier

+ 27

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Jiuguo Courtyard Inn is a youth hotel located in the scenic area of the Tianjin City Concession, and is the first practice of Modum Atelier to incorporate an operational perspective in its design.The original building is mainly made of masonry with a timber roof, showing the combination of early colonial style and local building materials. As the building is located on the inner side of the street, it lacks a prominent commercial display surface, so how to highlight the entrance and courtyard features became the focus of the design. We adopted a 'patchwork' approach to the design intervention, maintaining the original building in its current state to the greatest extent possible, respecting the history and minimising unnecessary alterations.