World
  Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Exterior Photography, Forest
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Honey Harbour, Canada
  • Architecture + Interior Design And Documenttaion: Adrian Worton
  • General Contractor : GB Heintzman Construction Ltd.
  • City: Honey Harbour
  • Country: Canada
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Adrian Ozimek

Text description provided by the architects. While contemporary in form and appearance, the Green Cabin takes notes from the existing cottage roof line and colour palette, complimenting and paying homage to a seasonal retreat that will continue to provide memories for this Robert's Island property.

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Adrian Ozimek
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Image 25 of 27
Section
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Brick, Chair
© Adrian Ozimek

With boat access only, your approach to the site is from the dock, greeted by rocky outcrops, the existing cottage sits slightly elevated surrounded by views of Georgian bay, wetland and a treed perimeter. Given the difficult terrain a proposed cabin location remained close in proximity to compliment the base camp.

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Adrian Ozimek

Green Cabin employs large amounts of glazing to the west façade to capture the stunning lake views, care has been taken with placement to meet zoning by-law requirements and give consideration towards views of neighbouring property structures. Envisioned as wrapped in standing seam metal with continuity from roof to wall, a thin profile steel drip edge acts as an eyebrow around perimeter windows to push the water's drip edge away from window heads and building face.

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Adrian Ozimek
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Image 24 of 27
Floor Plan
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Interior Photography, Windows
© Adrian Ozimek

The South / East elevation is largely tucked into a wooded tree line between the neighboring property. Small windows in a natural Ash clad bump out act as portals to nature. With an awning operation they will allow for a cross breeze for ventilation during hot days. The East elevation expresses a modified hip roof line, two hips will converge at a skylight and continuous wall, with dropped bump out, while tucked in the tree line this moment will create an interesting view on approach via. a connecting deck walkway.

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Adrian Ozimek

With hopes this small site extension will provide the missing link and capture space needed to create a fully functioning seasonal retreat, honouring this special piece of Georgian Bay.

Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Adrian Ozimek

Daymark Design Incorporated
