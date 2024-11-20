Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated

+ 22

Architecture + Interior Design And Documenttaion: Adrian Worton

General Contractor : GB Heintzman Construction Ltd.

City: Honey Harbour

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. While contemporary in form and appearance, the Green Cabin takes notes from the existing cottage roof line and colour palette, complimenting and paying homage to a seasonal retreat that will continue to provide memories for this Robert's Island property.

With boat access only, your approach to the site is from the dock, greeted by rocky outcrops, the existing cottage sits slightly elevated surrounded by views of Georgian bay, wetland and a treed perimeter. Given the difficult terrain a proposed cabin location remained close in proximity to compliment the base camp.

Green Cabin employs large amounts of glazing to the west façade to capture the stunning lake views, care has been taken with placement to meet zoning by-law requirements and give consideration towards views of neighbouring property structures. Envisioned as wrapped in standing seam metal with continuity from roof to wall, a thin profile steel drip edge acts as an eyebrow around perimeter windows to push the water's drip edge away from window heads and building face.

The South / East elevation is largely tucked into a wooded tree line between the neighboring property. Small windows in a natural Ash clad bump out act as portals to nature. With an awning operation they will allow for a cross breeze for ventilation during hot days. The East elevation expresses a modified hip roof line, two hips will converge at a skylight and continuous wall, with dropped bump out, while tucked in the tree line this moment will create an interesting view on approach via. a connecting deck walkway.

With hopes this small site extension will provide the missing link and capture space needed to create a fully functioning seasonal retreat, honouring this special piece of Georgian Bay.