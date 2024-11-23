Stella Casa / Idee architects

+ 19

Houses • Vĩnh Yên, Vietnam Architects: Idee architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh

Design Team: Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen

General Constructing: Truong Tho Construction Company

City: Vĩnh Yên

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Perched gracefully on the hillside, Stella Casa is an embodiment of contemporary design, thoughtfully crafted to harmonize with its natural surroundings. The architectural layout is carefully adapted to the steep terrain, with a series of interconnected functional volumes stacked along the slope. Each volume is carefully oriented to capture the best views and create a sense of openness across the property. The design not only responds to the land's topography but also emphasizes a fluid connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring that each section of the villa feels integrated into the landscape.

The layout consists of parallel blocks that are subtly stacked, creating a dynamic and visually engaging arrangement. These stacked volumes define the villa's form, with each level purposefully placed to maximize both spatial experience and views. Between the blocks, a series of garden courtyards and open-air walkways are strategically positioned, allowing for continuous green spaces that naturally connect the different zones of the home. The courtyards offer a sense of openness and tranquility, inviting natural elements into the living spaces while encouraging a constant visual flow between the interior and the landscape.

One of the standout features of this villa is its extensive use of glass windows and transparent elements, which blur the boundary between the inside and outside. Expansive glass panels are incorporated into each level, offering unobstructed views of the panoramic landscape. The large windows allow an abundance of natural light to flood the interior, creating a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the day. These carefully positioned glass openings frame the beautiful surroundings, making the stunning vistas an integral part of the villa's design, enhancing the overall sense of openness and connection to nature.

A large, sculptural swimming pool with a dramatic waterfall feature occupies a prominent position at the front of the villa, serving as both a visual centerpiece and a luxurious outdoor retreat. The pool is designed to flow seamlessly into the surrounding landscape, creating a serene space for relaxation and leisure. The cascading waterfall further enhances the sense of tranquility, providing a soothing soundtrack to the outdoor experience. This key feature serves as a focal point that unites the villa's open-plan spaces and the surrounding gardens, reinforcing the villa's emphasis on outdoor living and connection to the environment.

The villa's design also includes a series of carefully designed staircases—both internal and external—that link the various levels of the home. These stairs create a seamless connection between floors and the roof, offering pathways for movement while reinforcing the architectural rhythm of the stacked volumes. The open-plan living and kitchen areas are extended directly to the pool and the garden spaces, creating an effortless flow between the interior and exterior. This thoughtful layout fosters a sense of openness and flexibility, where the living spaces continuously interact with the outdoor environment, inviting both relaxation and social interaction in equal measure.