Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos

Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos

Save

Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairBillboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, GardenBillboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, ChairBillboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyBillboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
Torre de Vilela, Portugal
  • Architects: Branco del Río, Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  395
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: João Branco e Paula del Rio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Frederico Martinho

Text description provided by the architects. As the client, a billboard company, took over an old metal workshop for its new headquarters, all the workflow and organisation had to be adapted. This project followed that process, and evolved with it. A ‘work in progress’ that comprised two phases, simultaneously and alternately developed: the revamp of the existing industrial warehouse and the construction of a new office space in a narrow vacant plot.

Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Frederico Martinho

As the process had to be integrated into the company's daily activities, the entire intervention was slowly built and assembled inside the facilities. As such, slow tempo and constant prototyping were part of the design and building process and led to a very delicate construction, carefully undertaken by two experienced locksmiths.

Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Frederico Martinho
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 10 of 29
© Frederico Martinho

In the existing industrial warehouse, small adaptations were made to fit the building for its new use. In the area previously occupied by the factory offices, new changing rooms, screwing room, and laser cutting machine room were introduced on the ground floor, while a kitchen dining area and production room were added on the upper floor. A new metal gallery extends the existing area, and a retractable railing allows for loading and unloading with a forklift. Both this structure and the interior partitions, furniture, and the door system that creates a new interior façade were either produced on-site or reused from existing parts.

Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 28 of 29
Detail

Regarding the new offices, the limitations of the available area led to a solution of an elongated building, adapted to the natural topography. Its total length, 3 x 50m, is interrupted by courtyards that introduce natural light and ventilation. These courtyards, along with the interior, form a single integrated space, functioning as outdoor interiors. Sliding windows were used to spatially connect the ensemble, and a continuous matte black finish was chosen for both to highlight the external light and the lushness of the vegetation.

Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 9 of 29
© Frederico Martinho
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 24 of 29
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 23 of 29
Detail
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Frederico Martinho

The building was designed to be lightweight, efficient, and easy to assemble on-site. For this purpose, the structure, the large longitudinal shelving that spans the entire building, worktables, exterior facade, decks, and shading elements were built in the adjacent factory using metal components that can be handled by just two people. An assembly system was devised to fix the panels to the building structure without the need for glues or screws. From the ground up (excluding the windows), the entire building has been crafted on-site by just two pairs of hands. And looking ahead, it was designed to be easily dismantled and repurposed or recycled. The interior is dominated by wooden finishes: walls, ceiling, and tables are made of wood. The constant matte black appearance of the office hides diverse haptic qualities. Additionally, it functions as an acoustic and humidity regulator. Winter climate control is achieved with a wood stove in the centre of the space and with a radiant floor heating system that takes advantage of the concrete inertia. During the summer, the environment is controlled solely through shading and natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair
© Frederico Martinho
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Image 25 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Frederico Martinho

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Torre de Vilela, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Branco del Río, Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Billboard Headquarters/ Branco del Río, Arquitectos" [Escritórios Billboard / Branco del Río, Arquitectos] 21 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023618/billboard-headquarters-branco-del-rio-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags