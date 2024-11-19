Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA

Save

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 2 of 30WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeWILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 1 of 30WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamWILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Renovation, Interior Design
Cheng De, China
  • Architects: Studio YUDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  199
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Songkai Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Canhao, Hezuoshe, Jialanworks
  • Lead Architects: Yuchen Guo, Siqi Yang, Beidi Zhan
  • Design Team: Yuchen Guo, Siqi Yang, Beidi Zhan, Jianv Guo
  • Lighting Design: Studio BLRR
  • Construction Team: Shenzhen Xinghu Decoration Technology Development Co., Ltd
  • Clients: WILDGREEN BOTANIC GARDEN
  • City: Cheng De
  • Country: China
WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 2 of 30
© Songkai Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The Wildgreen Botanic Garden is a space that highlights nature and wild beauty, aiming to showcase and protect various native plants while providing a workshop and educational area that fosters harmony with nature. The design draws inspiration from the beauty and rugged charm of the surrounding primitive landscape of Jinshanling, emphasizing a rustic and understated aesthetic.

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 9 of 30
© Songkai Liu
WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 8 of 30
© Songkai Liu

The architecture and interiors are intended to blend seamlessly with the surrounding natural and built environments. The original north-side entrance to the interior has been moved to the courtyard side of the building. A modest concrete pathway leads visitors from the garden's main road to a courtyard surrounded by large stones and plants, through glass doors into the interior space.

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Songkai Liu
WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Songkai Liu

The exhibition space on the first floor unfolds around a central courtyard, with an open U-shaped layout. Generously sized floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light to fill the interior, creating interactions of light and shadow with indoor plants. The second-floor space has a higher ceiling, with plenty of windows and skylights for abundant daylight. This area serves primarily as a workshop for the Wildgreen Botanic Garden, offering guests spaces for activities like plant cultivation and nature crafts, fostering interaction with nature and enriching the space's functional scenes.

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 12 of 30
© Songkai Liu
WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 13 of 30
© Songkai Liu

The design style and material expression aim for simplicity and naturalness, with minimal decoration to highlight the texture and wild charm of the materials themselves. The Wildgreen Botanic Garden is not only a place for strolling and learning but also an environment for experiencing, connecting with, and integrating nature into one's life.

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Songkai Liu
WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Interior Photography, Table
© Songkai Liu

Both exterior and interior materials are chosen for their simplicity and rustic feel, creating a quiet atmosphere with an ancient charm. Natural stone is used in the landscape for paths, borders, and decorative elements, providing a solid and natural feeling. Concrete is used in the workshop and exhibition areas, offering durability and a clean, modern aesthetic that contrasts with natural elements. For the building structure and furniture, plywood and reclaimed wood are used to balance the rawness of metal and earth, adding warmth and an organic texture to enhance the natural ambiance of the space.

WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA - Image 20 of 30
© Songkai Liu

Project location

Address:Cheng De, China

Studio YUDA
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignChina

Cite: "WILDGREEN BOTANIC Garden / Studio YUDA" 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023591/wildgreen-botanic-garden-studio-yuda> ISSN 0719-8884

© Songkai Liu

阿那亚金山岭荒野植物园 / 大于建筑

