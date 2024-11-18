Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 24andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closetandwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photographyandwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closetandwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Chuo City, Japan
  • Project Team: Shoichi Sato Keima Yamada
  • City: Chuo City
  • Country: Japan
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. and wander features a wide range of unisex items available in various colors. Each item has its own unique cutting and design, which you only notice when you hold it in your hands, giving you the pleasure of discovering something new each time. A grid system suspended from the ceiling was used to create a moveable layout, allowing flexible arrangements of lighting, hangers, posters, fitting rooms, etc.

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 23 of 24
Plan
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.

We intend to use a consistent system for all of the brand's stores while customizing it to suit individual environments and target customers, allowing customers to enjoy different designs.

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 24 of 24
Sections
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 11 of 24
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.

The GINZA SIX building, the new store's location, houses high-end brands and attracts many visitors from overseas, and we felt the need to create a similar solid feel for the background. The floors were mainly finished in the mortar at the and wander stores we have designed previously. This time, we decided to use stainless steel on the floor for the first time, eliminating the street feel and successfully taking the brand to the next stage. The brand, themed around nature, always uses wood for the interior. This time, we placed blocks of red cedar as display fixtures to counter the strong presence of stainless steel. The cracks, dents, and scent of the wood added a remarkable quality that standard materials lack. We wanted to continue the design spirit of the previous designs, which exposed the concrete walls and ceiling. However, since we could not reveal concrete by removing finishes on this building, we used wood fiber cement boards to create a concrete-like appearance.

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 19 of 24
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.

In addition, a movable system consisting of flat plates and hooks was introduced on the walls to effectively showcase the store's popular bags, which allows for flexible arrangements of bags and other small items in various shapes.

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography
© Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Project location

Address:Chuo City, Japan

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan
Cite: "andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 18 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023588/andwander-ginza-six-store-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

