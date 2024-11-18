andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

+ 19

Project Team: Shoichi Sato Keima Yamada

City: Chuo City

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. and wander features a wide range of unisex items available in various colors. Each item has its own unique cutting and design, which you only notice when you hold it in your hands, giving you the pleasure of discovering something new each time. A grid system suspended from the ceiling was used to create a moveable layout, allowing flexible arrangements of lighting, hangers, posters, fitting rooms, etc.

We intend to use a consistent system for all of the brand's stores while customizing it to suit individual environments and target customers, allowing customers to enjoy different designs.

The GINZA SIX building, the new store's location, houses high-end brands and attracts many visitors from overseas, and we felt the need to create a similar solid feel for the background. The floors were mainly finished in the mortar at the and wander stores we have designed previously. This time, we decided to use stainless steel on the floor for the first time, eliminating the street feel and successfully taking the brand to the next stage. The brand, themed around nature, always uses wood for the interior. This time, we placed blocks of red cedar as display fixtures to counter the strong presence of stainless steel. The cracks, dents, and scent of the wood added a remarkable quality that standard materials lack. We wanted to continue the design spirit of the previous designs, which exposed the concrete walls and ceiling. However, since we could not reveal concrete by removing finishes on this building, we used wood fiber cement boards to create a concrete-like appearance.

In addition, a movable system consisting of flat plates and hooks was introduced on the walls to effectively showcase the store's popular bags, which allows for flexible arrangements of bags and other small items in various shapes.