Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture

House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture

Save

House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 3 of 42House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 4 of 42House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
North East, United States
  • Architects: Group Projects Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicholas Venezia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcadia Custom
  • Lead Architects: Andrew Feuerstein
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicholas Venezia

Text description provided by the architects. The home is situated on a 30-acre wooded parcel in the town of North East, New York. The site's defining features are a ridge at the property's highest elevation and a large meadow 15' below. The meadow is ringed by trees and has long, westerly views out to the Catskill Mountains. The ridge to the east is dotted with wildflowers and rocky outcroppings. Access to the house is via a winding driveway that climbs the steep eastern edge of the site and terminates at the top of the ridge. In addition to the main home, the design brief also called for a guest house and pool.

Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 3 of 42
© Nicholas Venezia
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 23 of 42
Site Plan
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 9 of 42
© Nicholas Venezia

At the outset of the project, the determination was made to locate the house at the lower meadow level and along the baseline of the ridge, eliminating the need to clear existing trees. This shielded the building from prevailing winds and views at the higher arrival elevation, providing a serene and secluded environment for the home. With the house positioned, a 20' wide x 100' long adjacent section of land was removed from the downslope side of the ridge. The excavated area was then retained by a cast-in-place concrete wall, creating a flat pad between the house and the ridge. This space functions as an intimate outdoor room and forecourt, offering a contrasting experience to the wide-open meadow setting to the building's west.

Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 4 of 42
© Nicholas Venezia
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 15 of 42
© Nicholas Venezia
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 27 of 42
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Nicholas Venezia

To foreground the colors and textures of the site, the home and guest house were developed as muted, black gable-shaped structures. This was achieved by taking a totalized approach to the exterior materials, cladding the buildings' facades and roof surfaces in the same black corrugated metal. The waves of corrugation give a subtle texture to the forms. Open eaves at the roof express black painted rafter tails, supplying another layer of detail and rhythm to the project. Large expanses of glass offer views through the house to the landscape beyond, adding visual interest and depth to the building's simple barn-like shape. Orientation-wise, the long exposures of the home run parallel to the ridge, maximizing opportunities for views out to the east and west. The entrance hall is centrally located in plan and creates a buffer between two primary bedrooms at the north end of the building and the communal spaces to the south. Two smaller bedrooms bookend the southern side of the house.

Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nicholas Venezia
Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Nicholas Venezia

Floating in the communal spaces are four linear blocks of millwork wrapped in a warm Douglas fir veneer. The blocks establish boundaries between public and private zones and contain essential components of the house. Each has a slightly different character in terms of their height, proportion, and materiality. Their functions are: housing the attic stair, enclosing the living room fireplace, providing kitchen counter surfaces, and concealing the kitchen appliances. The kitchen counter and fireplace blocks incorporate cast-in-place concrete elements for their durability and fire-retardant properties. In addition to the wood-clad millwork, the interior palette is composed of white walls and ceilings, gray concrete floors, and dark bronze aluminum sliding door frames. To add variation to spaces within the home, the ceiling above the living, kitchen, and dining room has been given a gable-shaped vault, while the private rooms have more intimate ceiling heights. The vault's eaves and peak are softened into gentle curves, diffusing the light spilling onto its surfaces, giving it a cloud-like appearance. On either side of the common areas are two 16' wide banks of sliding glass doors, providing access and immersive views of the meadow to the west and the ridge to the east. The pool and guest house are located in the meadow, while an outdoor dining space is situated between the house and the ridge.

Save this picture!
House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture - Image 6 of 42
© Nicholas Venezia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Group Projects Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "House in a Meadow / Group Projects Architecture" 15 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023579/house-in-a-meadow-group-projects-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags