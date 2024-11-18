Kona Village / Walker Warner

+ 26

Walker Warner, Principal: Mike McCabe

Principal: Greg Warner

Senior Project Manager: John Lacy, Gloria Kim, John Pierson

Project Manager: Chris May

Job Captain: Chris Ryan, Philip Viana, Matthew Yungert

Designer: Lawrence Raposo

Program / Use / Building Function: Resort

Executive Architect: Delawie

Interior Design: Nicole Hollis

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the sacred lands of Kaʻūpūlehu on The Big Island of Hawaii, Kona Village rises from the remnants of a beloved hideaway after over a decade of stillness. Spanning 81 acres of stunning geological landscape, the design of the new resort was guided by a pledge to be as minimally disruptive to the land as possible. Working to maintain the structural integrity of the site and its existing archaeological landmarks, Greg Warner and Mike McCabe of Walker Warner set out to respectfully restore the relaxed Pacific Island style that epitomized the original property while elevating it with modern touches and sustainable innovations. Kona Village now offers 150 traditional guest hale, the new Asaya Spa, and five restaurants and bars, including the original resort's beloved Shipwreck and Talk Story bars.

The guest hale, showcasing the original iconic silhouette, are thoughtfully positioned in village-like crescents that meander around the perimeter of the property, while in the heart of the resort are the dining, wellness, and recreational facilities. This arrangement pays homage to the historical legacy of Kona Village, rekindling the convivial, summer camp-like atmosphere it was previously known for. Buildings are sited with trade winds in mind, underscoring the luxuries of oceanfront living while simultaneously reducing the property's environmental impact by minimizing the need for air conditioning.

Perfectly complementing the exterior architecture, the interiors, designed by Nicole Hollis, are both rustic and relaxed, locally relevant yet luxurious. Coupled with inspirations drawn from the concepts of 'ohana and cultural heritage, they tell a rich and layered story, with a range of strategic elements such as custom furnishings made from natural materials that are precisely placed to prompt social interactions, as the legacy resort was known for. Additional design details include site-specific color schemes and specially commissioned art pieces from native and resident Hawaiians.

In the agrarian South Village, hale are adorned with blues and yellows, reflecting the nearby ocean waters and sandy shores. In the North Village, black and red tones pay homage to the surrounding lava fields and Mauna Kea volcano in the distance. By the Fish Ponds, hale features darker wood tones and a palette of greens and teal blues, drawing from the striking colors of the lagoons, as well as the plants and fish that inhabit them. Regardless of the scheme they follow, all tones are muted to ensure that the eye is drawn directly to the exterior views, showcased through a soaring window wall.

Custom fixtures and furnishings feature materials that are both inviting and enduring, such as scraped wood floors and Douglas Fir walls and ceilings. Statement pieces are handmade by expert craftsmen, including beds inspired by the shape of a boat, evocative of Kaʻūpūlehu's origins as a fishing village. Bathrooms boast custom sinks and soaking tubs formed in concrete, reflective of the lava flows around the resort. Together, these touchpoints create a rich sampling of textures and immerse guests in an authentic Hawaiian design experience.

Led by VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture, the design team conducted a thorough examination of the native plant and animal life in the area, with a particular focus on the numerous endangered and endemic species that had previously inhabited the site. This was done to guarantee their protection during construction. VITA began the master planning of the resort in the early 2000s and continued in earnest after the 2011 tsunami with a vision to preserve the "bare-foot" elegance that appealed to guests for generations. VITA, who worked closely with Walker Warner, developed the resort's prominent landscape design, which was inspired by the natural surroundings and cultural significance of the native flora and fauna that have influenced the region for centuries.

Asaya Spa, nestled into the lava rock with views of Hualālai volcano, embodies the earth's healing powers. Rooted in the concept of 'mana,' a sacred Hawaiian term for energy and strength, it offers an ideal haven for wellness seekers. Tranquil spaces atop the lava rock provide moments for relaxation before or after treatments, with a separate pathway leading to and from treatment rooms. Asaya's unique design draws inspiration from the rugged landscape, setting it apart from the rest of the resort.