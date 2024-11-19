Africa Hall Cultural Center / Architectus Conrad Gargett

+ 5

Text description provided by the architects. Architectus Conrad Gargett has revitalized the United Nations' historic Africa Hall in a landmark decade-long renovation. The 1961 Arturo Mezzèdimi modernist masterpiece in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has played a key role in shaping modern African history. It now stands as a world-class conference and cultural venue.

Africa Hall was gifted by Emperor Haile Selassie I as a meeting place for African nations and headquarters for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). It was here, in 1963, that the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) was established, a key step in the formation of today's African Union (AU). The ECA initiated the renovation in collaboration with UNESCO, the African Union, and the Ethiopian Government with Architectus Conrad Gargett engaged to lead the design.

A holistic renovation - A Conservation Management Strategy guided all aspects of the renovation, ensuring changes respected the building's historical and cultural significance. The design team conducted extensive research into Italian architect Arturo Mezzèdimi's original plans to ensure the renovation honored his vision. Key elements were painstakingly restored including the reinforced concrete structure, original mosaic ceramic tiles, and stained-glass artwork by Ethiopian artist Afewerk Tekle. Thirteen million new tiles were fabricated to match the original, and Tekle's famous 150-square-metre stained glass artwork was restored by the grandson of the original maker. The renovation also included the restoration of over 500 bespoke furniture pieces that were custom-designed by Mezzèdimi. These iconic pieces were restored and returned to their original configurations and positions within the building.

Modernized for the future - Africa Hall's functionality as a world-class contemporary conference center was critical to the renovation. The Assembly Hall, a central space where African Union meetings are held, was reconfigured to accommodate 55 member states—up from the original 32. It now also features new audio-visual systems and a 13-metre-wide LED display. Physical changes are expressed as distinctly contemporary, with a clear respect for Mezzèdimi's original design. Services spaces on the rooftop and a new external lift core are clad in zinc shingles in a pattern that is a contemporary reference to the original mosaic tile profile. Safety, accessibility, and sustainability were also at the forefront of the renovation. The project aligned with the UN's "Greening the Blue" initiative and UN Disability Inclusion Strategy.

New visitor experience - Africa Hall now also offers an engaging cultural experience for the public. Architectus Conrad Gargett designed a new museum and exhibition space that tells the story of the building's historical significance. The visitor experience is further enhanced with the addition of a café, separate visitor center, bus drop-off, and car parking. This monumental renovation ensures Africa Hall will continue to be a beacon of African unity and progress for generations to come.