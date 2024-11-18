Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 2 of 50Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsBaan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBaan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Lat Yai, Thailand
  • Architects: dminusplusb
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dulux, SCG, SCI WOOD
  • Design Director: Suphakit Pansawas, Phongsak Tonuam
  • Structure Engineer: Chanachat Apichartyakul (C-Design)
  • City: Lat Yai
  • Country: Thailand
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Text description provided by the architects. This house was created by fixing the positions of various rooms. Therefore, it was unable to adjust them freely due to the limitations of the planning. The shape of the house is square and solid. The question was how to make this house look as airy as possible while maintaining the layout of the various rooms. For this reason, the ground floor was chosen to have sliding glass doors to make it look like the second floor was separated from the lower part. The thickness of the building blocks was reduced as well as the view of the residents of the house in the living room and dining area on the ground floor.

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 42 of 50
First Floor Plan
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 11 of 50
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

The orientation of the house is affected by the direction of sunlight at every moment, which makes it impossible to overlook the issue of heat. Also, too much sunlight is coming in, which needs to be considered. For this reason, we chose to put in the awning part that sticks out to help block the sunlight more effectively. This makes it even better by reducing the opaque language of the house.

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Windows
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

On the second floor, consideration was given to the sunlight that would enter the bedroom area. But we wanted to create a language of the facade that was completely different from the ground floor. Therefore, we chose to use slats in the glass section for viewing the outside view. Solid walls and artificial wood walls are used to cover the room that needs to be a private space.

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 22 of 50
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 50 of 50
Section
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 36 of 50
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Image 29 of 50
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

The top part of the house uses a rooftop with ventilation holes to reduce heat accumulated in the ceiling. Each window opening is designed to look like another layer of window covering to prevent the house from appearing flat. This helps to protect it from sun and rain. 

Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Project gallery

dminusplusb
Office

Top #Tags