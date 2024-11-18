Baan Khun Yak House / dminusplusb

+ 45

Houses • Lat Yai, Thailand Architects: dminusplusb

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dulux , SCG , SCI WOOD

Design Director: Suphakit Pansawas, Phongsak Tonuam

Structure Engineer: Chanachat Apichartyakul (C-Design)

City: Lat Yai

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house was created by fixing the positions of various rooms. Therefore, it was unable to adjust them freely due to the limitations of the planning. The shape of the house is square and solid. The question was how to make this house look as airy as possible while maintaining the layout of the various rooms. For this reason, the ground floor was chosen to have sliding glass doors to make it look like the second floor was separated from the lower part. The thickness of the building blocks was reduced as well as the view of the residents of the house in the living room and dining area on the ground floor.

The orientation of the house is affected by the direction of sunlight at every moment, which makes it impossible to overlook the issue of heat. Also, too much sunlight is coming in, which needs to be considered. For this reason, we chose to put in the awning part that sticks out to help block the sunlight more effectively. This makes it even better by reducing the opaque language of the house.

On the second floor, consideration was given to the sunlight that would enter the bedroom area. But we wanted to create a language of the facade that was completely different from the ground floor. Therefore, we chose to use slats in the glass section for viewing the outside view. Solid walls and artificial wood walls are used to cover the room that needs to be a private space.

The top part of the house uses a rooftop with ventilation holes to reduce heat accumulated in the ceiling. Each window opening is designed to look like another layer of window covering to prevent the house from appearing flat. This helps to protect it from sun and rain.