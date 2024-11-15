Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN

Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN

Save

Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 2 of 18Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 3 of 18Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 4 of 18Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 5 of 18Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Apartment Interiors
光復里, Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 9 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu

Text description provided by the architects. This project was a small apartment with a floor area of merely 33 square meters. It was narrow in shape with two different levels of elevation, resulting in two different ceiling heights in a space.

Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 8 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu
Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 7 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu

To alleviate the intrinsic sense of constraint and maximize visual openness, we hung the bedroom in the area with a higher ceiling to avoid horizontal visual obstructions while allowing natural light to penetrate the room.

Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 4 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu
Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 10 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu

The staircase leading to the bedroom was placed between the elevations of the floor. The staircase, made of galvanized steel, provides a barricade that conveys a sense of transparency while separating the living room from the dining room and kitchen.

Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 14 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu
Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu

Earthy mineral coatings were selected for the flooring to create a contrast between the floor and white walls, highlighting the difference in elevation and creating a subtle sense of warmth to the interior.

Save this picture!
Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN - Image 5 of 18
© Moooten Studio / Qimin Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
2BOOKS design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN" 15 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023532/wang-residence-2books-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags