Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. This project was a small apartment with a floor area of merely 33 square meters. It was narrow in shape with two different levels of elevation, resulting in two different ceiling heights in a space.

To alleviate the intrinsic sense of constraint and maximize visual openness, we hung the bedroom in the area with a higher ceiling to avoid horizontal visual obstructions while allowing natural light to penetrate the room.

The staircase leading to the bedroom was placed between the elevations of the floor. The staircase, made of galvanized steel, provides a barricade that conveys a sense of transparency while separating the living room from the dining room and kitchen.

Earthy mineral coatings were selected for the flooring to create a contrast between the floor and white walls, highlighting the difference in elevation and creating a subtle sense of warmth to the interior.