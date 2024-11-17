Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG

+ 13

Partner In Charge: Dirk Beyer, Tobias Bloemeke

Planning Architect: Thilo De Gregorio, Frau Franziska Beckert

Change Manager: Helmut Kowalewski

Architecture Partner: Tobias Bloemeke

Building Physics: Dieter Sammeth

Laboratory Design: Annika Schmitz

Fire Protection: Görtzen Stolbrink & Partner mbB

Facade Planning: DS-Plan GmbH

City: Kaufering

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Fostering Innovation: A Look Inside Hilti's New People-Centric Design Hub - The recently opened Hilti Innovation Center in Kaufering, Germany, exemplifies a new wave of architectural design that prioritizes people and their needs. This forward-thinking project by Carpus+Partner AG breaks away from traditional workspaces to foster collaboration, and knowledge sharing, and inspire creativity.

Human-Centered Design at its Core - The vision behind the Hilti Innovation Center was to bring together various departments under one roof, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and communication. The key to achieving this? Extensive user involvement throughout the design process. By incorporating the specific needs of employees, the architects crafted a space that is both technically adept and inspiring.

BIM: Building a Vision, Virtually - Building Information Modeling (BIM) played a crucial role in the project's success. This digital modeling technique facilitated seamless collaboration between internal and external specialists. By working on a central digital twin, the team ensured all aspects of the design, from complex technical areas to light-filled office spaces, functioned cohesively.

A Space Designed to Connect - The building itself embodies the philosophy of connection. A central "head building" serves as the heart of the complex, with laboratories, test fields, and offices arranged around light-filled atriums. Open floor plans and strategically placed terraced courtyards blur the lines between work areas, encouraging interaction and knowledge exchange.

Materiality Matters - The Hilti Innovation Center's material choices resonate with its human-centric focus. The exposed concrete plinth reflects the industrial surroundings, while the upper floors embrace natural light through extensive glazing and a continuous strip-light facade. Warm colors and the use of wood throughout the interior create a welcoming and inspiring work environment.

A Model for the Future of Work - The Hilti Innovation Center exemplifies the power of design in shaping a new era of work. By prioritizing user needs and embracing collaboration, this project sets a high bar for future workplaces, where innovation thrives and people feel empowered to do their best work.