Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG

Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG

Save

Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Exterior Photography, FacadeHilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 3 of 18Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 4 of 18Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 5 of 18Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Kaufering, Germany
  • Partner In Charge: Dirk Beyer, Tobias Bloemeke
  • Planning Architect: Thilo De Gregorio, Frau Franziska Beckert
  • Change Manager: Helmut Kowalewski
  • Architecture Partner: Tobias Bloemeke
  • Building Physics: Dieter Sammeth
  • Laboratory Design: Annika Schmitz
  • Facade Planning: DS-Plan GmbH
  • City: Kaufering
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

Text description provided by the architects. Fostering Innovation: A Look Inside Hilti's New People-Centric Design Hub - The recently opened Hilti Innovation Center in Kaufering, Germany, exemplifies a new wave of architectural design that prioritizes people and their needs. This forward-thinking project by Carpus+Partner AG breaks away from traditional workspaces to foster collaboration, and knowledge sharing, and inspire creativity.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 3 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG
Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 4 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

Human-Centered Design at its Core - The vision behind the Hilti Innovation Center was to bring together various departments under one roof, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and communication. The key to achieving this? Extensive user involvement throughout the design process. By incorporating the specific needs of employees, the architects crafted a space that is both technically adept and inspiring.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 9 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

BIM: Building a Vision, Virtually - Building Information Modeling (BIM) played a crucial role in the project's success. This digital modeling technique facilitated seamless collaboration between internal and external specialists. By working on a central digital twin, the team ensured all aspects of the design, from complex technical areas to light-filled office spaces, functioned cohesively.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 13 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

A Space Designed to Connect - The building itself embodies the philosophy of connection. A central "head building" serves as the heart of the complex, with laboratories, test fields, and offices arranged around light-filled atriums. Open floor plans and strategically placed terraced courtyards blur the lines between work areas, encouraging interaction and knowledge exchange.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 7 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG
Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

Materiality Matters - The Hilti Innovation Center's material choices resonate with its human-centric focus. The exposed concrete plinth reflects the industrial surroundings, while the upper floors embrace natural light through extensive glazing and a continuous strip-light facade. Warm colors and the use of wood throughout the interior create a welcoming and inspiring work environment.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 5 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

A Model for the Future of Work - The Hilti Innovation Center exemplifies the power of design in shaping a new era of work. By prioritizing user needs and embracing collaboration, this project sets a high bar for future workplaces, where innovation thrives and people feel empowered to do their best work.

Save this picture!
Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG - Image 6 of 18
Courtesy of Carpus+Partner AG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kaufering, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carpus+Partner AG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Hilti Innovation Center / Carpus+Partner AG" 17 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023481/hilti-innovation-center-carpus-plus-partner-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags