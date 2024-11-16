Green View Residence / 3 Points Consultant

+ 30

Associate Architect: Md. Tanveer Hasan

Assistant Architect: Md. Rahamat Ali

Junior Architect: Md. Mithu Hossain

Structure Engineer: Mohammad Kowsur Hasan

City: Netrakona

Country: Bangladesh

Text description provided by the architects. This multifamily residential building is located at Ananda Bazaar, Netrakona, a small district almost 150km north of Dhaka city. The project is very adjacent to the district bus stand in the southwest, the LGED complex in the east, the vast paddy farm of BADC in the south, the local kancha bazaar in the north, and the main access road in the west. West facing plot and diagonal site lines were both challenges for this project. Service zones placed west with solid walls, and deep verandahs with green and orthogonal planning following the diagonal site lines were the primary design considerations.

Two types of living facilities are designed in this project. 1st to 3rd floors for rental purposes and 4th & 5th floors for the landowner. Both options are facilitated with natural light and cross ventilation, ensuring a comfortable living. Repetitive verandahs around the west and south create visual harmony for the project, provide a deep shadow against the strong glare of the tropical sun, and act as shading devices against heavy rainfall. Planter boxes are incorporated with verandahs to give a natural softness to the structure and also act as a natural heat insulator. Full-height openings along with verandahs give transparency, invite soft natural light, and give an opportunity to relate with the surroundings.

At the client's portion, open terraces are introduced with living and dining areas to ensure indoor-outdoor relations, including a social communication facility on the upper floor. Double height volume with glass roof invites sky and rain, creating visual connections between two levels. A small study room is placed on the roof. The rest of the roof is kept open with a plantation facility, thus users can enjoy the roof and relate themselves to the city views. Landscaping on every floor along with a roof garden reduces heat absorption and ensures less energy consumption.

Red tile bricks are used as core exterior materials which help to reduce heat and establish a strong integrity with the context. West side solid façade and the plane walls cladding with brick tiles create monumentality; and enhance the gravity of the project.

Completing a project following the design is not a very common fact in our context. Outside Dhaka, it's even rarer. But this project sets an example that an honest approach, respecting designs, coordination among different sections, and proper follow-up can make a difference, and create a successful project. This project is now declaring a strong vocabulary and clear identity in its locality. People generally know it as a Lalbari (Red Building).