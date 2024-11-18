Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery, Sustainability & Green Design
Chao Yang Qu, China
  • Design Team: Wang Ziyi, Meng Xiangting, Wu Wenquan, Liu Hao, He Xingchen, Wang Jun, Zhi Haiyang
  • Clients: Fujian Jinhai Tourism Investment and Development Co., Ltd.
  • Program : Cultural architecture/ gallery
  • Collaborators: Beijing VAGE Institute of Architectural Design & Planning Co., Ltd, UNI-Lighting
  • City: Chao Yang Qu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated along Donghai No.1 Road in Xiapu, Ningde City, Fujian Province, and serves as a crucial element in the construction of Ningde's "Zero Carbon Island". The original site comprised a viewing platform and a parking lot. Adjacent to the East China Sea, it boasts a vast vista. Directly in front of the platform stands Bijia Mountain Island, rising majestically from the sea, with numerous reefs and sea caves lining the cliffs below. The sea breeze, waves, islands, reefs, and sea caves collectively create a unique coastal scenery.

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 16 of 35
© DONG Image
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 30 of 35
Plan
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 3 of 35
© DONG Image

After discussing with the owner, a consensus on the design principles had been reached. As Chairman Zhou Wenling of Ningde Tourism Development Group stated, the building should embody three words: "precipitousness, concealment, and integration." Precipitousness means facing the sea but not exceeding it, while also giving people a sense of danger and suspension. Concealment means hiding in the ground, like what grows in the ground, appearing humbly, not disturbing the environment, and not making noise. Integration means blending into the coastal landscape and local culture.

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 12 of 35
© DONG Image
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 14 of 35
© DONG Image

The design inspiration comes from the reefs and sea caves around the site. The building has an irregular shape, and the nonright angled shape reminds people of the reefs around the site. The building adopts a soil-covering form, which minimizes the occupation of land to the greatest extent possible. The main body of the building is hidden underground, which not only respects environmental factors but also maintains a relatively stable indoor temperature, reducing the energy consumption of cooling in summer.

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Interior Photography
© DONG Image
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 6 of 35
© DONG Image

The main entrance of the building is located on the west side of the roof, with a semi-circular shape that extends from underground. From here, people can enter the interior of the building through the descending passage. The interior of the building is composed of multiple interconnected "cave" spaces. The architect drew inspiration from the surrounding sea-eroded landforms and created an organic and dramatic space through mimicry. This place can host exhibitions, and small gatherings, and provide catering services.

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 20 of 35
© DONG Image
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 29 of 35
Plan - Site
The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 35 of 35
Lighting diagrammatic section 01

The Blue Insight Cave Space is a small cultural and tourism project, yet also important for the local community. Firstly, the building provides a brand new public space for tourists coming to Donghai No.1 Road, filling the regret of the long-term lack of high-quality cultural space in the area. Secondly, the unique appearance and experience of the building have become a new cultural and tourism landmark in the area, playing a good role in attracting people.

The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio - Image 9 of 35
© DONG Image

Project location

Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio
ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGallerySustainability & Green DesignChina
Cite: "The Blue Insight Cave Space / 3andwich Deisgn / He Wei Studio" 18 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023446/the-blue-insight-cave-space-3andwich-deisgn-he-wei-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

