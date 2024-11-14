Oasis The Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

+ 18

Architect: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying

Construction: Wiki World

Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland

Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy

City: Wuhan

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Wuhan Ganlushan Culture Creativity City, an ultra-large-scale "ice and snow+" cultural and tourism complex invested in by Wuhan Urban Construction Group, marking the first time we have ventured out of the true wilderness to integrate into a richly contented cultural and tourism complex project. Against this backdrop, we still aim to create an experience of space isolated from the world. Thus, we have joined forces with the client and the community to initiate the "Island Living Plan." This plan will create a series of island cabins and explore the possibilities of returning to nature through different spatial forms. 'Oasis Cabin' is part of the natural co-construction plan and represents the first island cabin completed by Wiki World.

An oasis for holidays. The Oasis is situated on a tiny islet in the middle of a lake, so small that it seems to barely accommodate a single cabin. Given its proximity to the surrounding programs, we envisioned the cabin as an introspective space that would encompass the island as much as possible. The client desired a house that would not stand out too abruptly, leading us to envelop the building in a pure green facade, creating a holiday oasis for her.

Located on an isolated island in the lake, the Oasis is nearly the same size as the island itself. Perhaps everyone has their oasis within their mind. The Oasis resembles a miniature castle, accessible via a dock that leads to an inward-facing courtyard. Two bedrooms and a living room are connected through a narrow corridor, creating a personal green kingdom, a wilderness home unique to the solitary island. The Oasis also features a private inner courtyard and mysterious hidden spaces. From the expansive terrace, one can gaze out over the water or look up at the starry sky, offering a serene and exclusive retreat.

Arriving at the Oasis requires a journey by a small wooden boat. The Oasis boasts its little dock, which serves as a spot for fishing and is the only outward-facing space. Through a narrow corridor at the dock, one can enter their own private, introspective domain. We have designed narrow passageways that blend seamlessly with the outer walls, connecting the two bedrooms, living room, and bathroom. We conceptualize the main functional spaces as individual houses rather than mere rooms. Each house is equipped with its skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows, ensuring that even within the introspective space, one does not feel too confined. Half of the Oasis's space is dedicated to the courtyard, and on the side facing the water, we have set up a framing view. Here, one can enjoy a bonfire, go fishing, and gather for parties, creating a multifunctional area that celebrates the beauty of the surroundings and the tranquility of the island life.

The entire building is constructed of laminated wood, and each irregular component and node is designed and customized through digital technology, achieving 100% full assembly construction. The client's identity as an artist-led us to finally decide to understand this cabin as a pure exhibit in nature, a green container made of wooden assembly. There is no standard answer to living, everyone hopes that their residence can convey their own understanding of life, perhaps in the eyes of the artist, the home in the wilderness is also part of her artistic vision.

Wiki World continues the natural construction concept, we retain every tree in the site, and keep the path and texture of the original woodland and farmland, all the cabins are self-developed prefabricated wooden structures, built together by the team and the user. The Oasis Cabin achieves the client's expectation of living alone, approached by boat and the process of arriving is especially mysterious and difficult. The pure green wooden cabin will make you feel lost in a trance. Here you only hear the wind, birds and insects. At night you can chop wood and make fire by yourself. You can walk barefoot indoors and outdoors. You may not want to leave, after all, leaving here is also a long journey back to the noise.

Wiki World-Build Small, Dream Big. Wiki World has been committed to returning to natural life through natural construction. The sprite cabin continues such a natural wildhouse experiment, jumping out of the inertia of the size of the thinking, focusing on the relationship between living behavior and environment, the answer of space must be far from the daily living experience, even a little paranoid. "Small" brings us closer to the material, so we are more sensitive. Now that we are in the forest, let's go barefoot for a day and listen to the sound of dead leaves being crushed on the terrace.

Build Naturally. Natural buildings can be built like Lego. Little cabins, like building blocks, were placed in the forest. We stick to the original wild wood construction technique that we hand-fired the façade of the carbonized wood boards. The cabins are all connected by small metal components that can be repeatedly assembled. We try to create a precise relationship between the cabins and the environment in nature. Each wooden cabin is elevated above the ground, and no walls or artificial landscapes are used. Nature is the best package.