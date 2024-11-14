Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Wabi Residences / RA!

Wabi Residences / RA! - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWabi Residences / RA! - Image 3 of 53Wabi Residences / RA! - Exterior Photography, FacadeWabi Residences / RA! - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, ChairWabi Residences / RA! - More Images+ 48

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Tulum, Mexico
  • Design Team: RA! (Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Santiago Sierra, Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Alejandro Hernández, Lourdes Gamez y Mateo Vázquez del Mercado.)
  • Developer: Namus
  • Interior Design: Namus + Casa Portal + RA!
  • Engineering: EMX Structural Engineering
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 6 of 53
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Hacienda Wabi is a residential complex nestled within the jungle, seamlessly blending into its natural surroundings. Promoted by Namus, a Tulum-based developer specializing in boutique projects and designed by RA!, the structure, composed of stairways and terraces, rises to create spaces that, over time, seem to surrender back to nature. The building’s design seeks to reinterpret the passage of time through the lens of ruin aesthetics.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
Wabi Residences / RA! - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo

The staggered volumes, which recede skyward, evoke the ancient settlements that once lined the area, generating a layout that ensures a consistent flow of light and air to each block.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 8 of 53
© Ariadna Polo
Wabi Residences / RA! - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 36 of 53
Section 01

The terraces are framed by perimeter planters that drape the façade in greenery, giving the impression of nature reclaiming the space.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo
Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 17 of 53
© Ariadna Polo

Inside, a large, fragmented courtyard creates intimate corners that provide access to the 15 apartments spread across three levels. Each level features terraces and winding pathways that lead to the semi-public areas, including the pool and recreational spaces.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Ariadna Polo
Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 32 of 53
Plan - 1st floor

Each floor offers distinct features: the ground level boasts expansive gardens and pools, the first level includes terraces and jacuzzis, while the second level features roof gardens with views extending to the treetops.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Image 19 of 53
© Ariadna Polo

The building’s material palette draws from local textures, with stone anchoring the base and Chukum finishing the upper levels. Neutral tones allow the jungle to play a starring role, as vegetation becomes an integral part of the walls and slabs, blending seamlessly with the architecture.

Wabi Residences / RA! - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

About this office
RA!
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingMexico

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingMexico
