Your Go-To Guide for Interior Decorative Wall Panel Installation

Choosing the right method to install interior decorative wall panels can mean the difference between a flawless and a protracted affair. In today's design landscape, wall panels are lauded for their transformative powers–bringing depth, texture, and character to any room. These panels have a storied history, evolving through centuries to reflect the spirit of each era: from the opulence of Renaissance carving to the refined elegance of Rococco boiserie, with each style defined by the craftsmanship of its time.

But when it comes to installing these panels, today's designers and architects have a veritable toolkit of techniques at their disposal. Each method has its own advantages, whether traditional or cutting-edge, and choosing the right approach is as much about aesthetics as it is about practicality. In this guide, we'll take a close look at the spectrum of methods available, from classic fixtures to modern innovations–each ready to help bring design vision to life.

How Do You Choose the Right Mounting Solution for Your Panels?

To choose the right mounting solution for your panels, it is essential to understand the features and advantages of each option. Let's review some of them.

Z-Clips: Z-clips are a well-known choice in the U.S. for mounting panels in both commercial and high-end residential settings. These slim aluminum rails provide low-profile, professional and securely hold panels of various weights and materials. Their simplicity makes them great for straightforward installations, but Z-clips can be tricky on uneven walls, angled panels, or designs needing precise gap control. They require more time and labor in such cases, as adjustments often demand extra tools and rework. Another consideration with Z-clips is the visible gap that can appear at the top of the wall, and if lower panels need access, the upper ones must first be removed, adding time and complexity to installations.

For those with a penchant for the classic and resourceful, French cleats, or split battens, are particularly popular in Europe and Australia. These mounts, often crafted from timber, can be an affordable, eco-friendly choice, especially if using leftover materials. Like Z-clips, they secure panels effectively, but their thicker profile means a more visible gap between wall and panel. Preparation also takes a bit more labor, making French cleats ideal for projects where a charming, handcrafted look outweighs the need for speed.

Fastmount, meanwhile, introduces an innovative solution from the marine world, developed for the unique demands of yacht interiors. Unlike Z-clips, which rely on hanging panels, Fastmount clips snap into place, making them easy to install, remove, and adjust without a visible gap. This system is an excellent choice for high-spec environments requiring both precision and flexibility. Fastmount's adjustability eliminates the need for rework, which can be invaluable on complex projects, and their compatibility with CNC machining enables precise pre-drilling for panel installations.

Other less common but useful techniques include rail and channel system, double-sided tape, Velcro strips, and magnetic mounting. Each of these has unique advantages for specific needs, such as lightweight or temporary installations, but they may not provide the same durability as more established methods.

While relatively new in the U.S. market, Fastmount offers robust support through tutorials, technical materials and technical support, making it a highly adaptable option for large-scale or intricate projects.