Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Luxembourg
  5. GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte

GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte

Save

GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeGuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 3 of 27GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 4 of 27GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairGuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Luxembourg
  • Structure: au carré, Marc ewen - au carré
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Renovation of a townhouse
  • Country: Luxembourg
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Peršurić

Text description provided by the architects. GuestHouse50 is a townhouse with a special atmosphere and exceptional communal areas. The transformed and restored historic townhouse proves how easily privacy and community can coexist. The single-family terraced house, built in 1880, to which an extension with a passageway was added in the 1920s, was used as a home with a decoration shop and an atelier where they designed and produced stuccos and hand-painted wallpapers.

Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Peršurić
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 26 of 27
Longitudinal section 02
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 4 of 27
© Sebastian Peršurić

After a fire in 2012, the house was inhabitable, and to save it from being demolished, the neighbors bought it. Soon, they discovered, under the multiple layers of wallpaper and carpets, the hidden treasures of this typical, untypical Luxembourgish townhouse.

Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Sebastian Peršurić
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Garden level
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 13 of 27
© Sebastian Peršurić

The house was completely transformed, and the sandstone structure was expertly restored. Today, it functions not only as a family residence but also as a versatile space for various activities. GuestHouse50 now accommodates guests, hosts exhibitions, offers yoga classes, features a bar and kitchen, and provides dedicated workspaces for creativity and collaboration. Luxembourg's heritage protection authorities (INPA) supported and assisted the project.

Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 3 of 27
© Sebastian Peršurić
Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Image 25 of 27
Longitudinal section 01

The house consists of four floors, extending from the garden level to the second floor, with a long passageway leading to the rear courtyard and atelier. The minimalist furnishings and the combination of natural lime, dark brown wooden furniture, and natural textures create a pleasant and timeless aesthetic. The light-colored lime plaster is used on the interior walls and the facade. The interior of the studio has been insulated with Miscanthus plastered with clay.

Save this picture!
GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Peršurić

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kaell architecte
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationLuxembourg

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationLuxembourg
Cite: "GuestHouse 50 / Kaell architecte" 11 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023341/guesthouse-50-kaell-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags