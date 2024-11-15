Kinya Coffee Shop / Studio Bomb

+ 13

Lead Team: Archana Anil

Design Team: Rohan Oommen

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Kinya is a project that narrates the pursuit of uniqueness. In the client's native language, Tulu, "Kinya" translates to "small." Spanning just 200 sq. ft., this intimate space invites guests to explore the comforting ritual of specialty coffee, offering a richly layered experience.

Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood of Bangalore, embodying a design philosophy of simplicity, utilizing a restrained yet impactful material palette to create a calming retreat, where people can feel in every way the importance of spending time in the chaotic city to take care of themselves, slowly and with pleasure. The design embraces an open, spacious feel that includes a café bar, and indoor and outdoor seating.

Marked by the spontaneous expression of thought with a gentle invitation to materiality a soft palette of earthy colors composes a sequence of textures that modulate light and space, allowing timely gradation between inside and out. A profusion of lime plaster, thatch and stainless steel turn into canvases for the space to express itself gradually in various forms creating comfort reminiscent of a warm hug—a perfect companion to the coffee. The material choice not only enhances the aesthetic but also brings in a tactile element that invites customers to experience the space beyond just visual appeal.

The café, is crafted by artisan hands that desire to achieve not perfection but real environment. It transforms the simple act of drinking coffee into a sensory journey, enveloped in thoughtful design and natural materials, making it more than just a café, but a warm, tactile experience.